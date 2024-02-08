Dodo Versus AGL: Which Telco Offers Better Energy Bill Bundling?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Dodo isn’t the only game in town when it comes to letting you bundle together your internet and energy bills. For many Aussies, AGL is going to be the obvious alternative. However, if you’re looking to choose between the two providers and suss out which is the better fit for you, there are a few things you might want to keep in mind.

For a quick snapshot of how Dodo and AGL’s NBN plans compare, check out the widget below.

Dodo’s plans are easily the better value option at first blush, but that’s not the whole story. Take a look at AGL’s plans in the widget below.

While the starting price of AGL’s plans is higher than Dodo’s, the potential savings are greater than they might first appear to be once you factor in the benefits of bundling.

Take the AGL Home Standard Plan for instance. This NBN plan comes with download speeds of up to 50Mbps and upload speeds of 17Mbps. Ordinarily, it’s priced at $84 per month. However, if you bring your own modem and bundle it with an AGL Energy account that number goes down to $69 per month.

The real kicker here is that the discounted price doesn’t have an expiry date. So long as you’re bundling your energy and internet bills with AGL, you’ll pay the cheaper rate.

On the other hand, Dodo’s NBN 50 plan starts at $65 for the first six months. Following that honeymoon period, that goes up to $80 per month. Those in NSW or Victoria can save an extra $10 per month if they already get either their electricity or gas from Dodo.

That works out to be $70, all told, which is slightly more expensive than what AGL has going on.

This trend continues as you move up into higher and faster NBN speed tiers, though AGL is more competitive on some fronts than others.

For instance, the AGL Home Fast NBN plan will ordinarily cost you $104 per month. This asking price goes down to $69 per month for the first twelve months if you bring your own modem and bundle it with an AGL Energy account. Do that, and you’ll only pay $89 per month after the honeymoon ends.

For comparison, those who sign up for Dodo’s NBN 100 unlimited plan before 27 February 2024 are looking at a rate of $67.50 for the first six months. After that, the price goes up to $85 per month.

That’s cheaper than the price tag that AGL’s NBN 100 plan commands, but it should be noted that you are only getting the cheaper price for half as long. Over the first twelve months, you’re looking at almost $100 less with AGL.

For a sense of how these bundled NBN plans compare to the rest of the NBN landscape, check out the widget below.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

Lead Image Credit: AGL/Dodo