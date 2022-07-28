How CommBank Customers Can Save 30% On NBN Plans

If you’re a customer with Australia’s largest bank, you score 30% off your NBN bill for a year if you’re willing to change providers. All you need to do is use your CommBank card for billing when you sign up to a plan with More, a telco partially owned by CommBank itself.
Here are More’s NBN plans:
Excluding the 30% discount, More’s NBN plans aren’t the most competitive. They tend to slant toward the premium end of the pricing spectrum for their respective speed tiers. But 30% off makes them a whole lot more compelling.
When you factor in the saving, here’s what you’ll pay for More’s plans as a CommBank customer:
- NBN 25 was $66 per month – $46.20 per month with discount
- NBN 50 was $77 per month – $53.90 per month with discount
- NBN 100/20 was $99 per month – $69.30 per month with discount
- NBN 100/40 was $109 per month – $76.30 per month with discount
- NBN 250 was $119 per month – $83.30 per month with discount
While More’s discount doesn’t make it that much cheaper than alternatives on most speed tiers, the discount lasts for a whole year. Most other providers only offer discounts for your first six months, so you’re saving more in the long term with More. More’s NBN plans are all contract-free, so there’s nothing stopping you from leaving after the discount runs out.
More is a great pick when it comes to NBN 250 plans, however. The cheapest discount NBN 250 plan you’ll find is $89 per month from MyRepublic for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter. That’s a total first year cost of $1,128 with MyRepublic, compared to a first year cost of $999.60 with More’s discounted plan. NBN 250 plans are available to anyone at an FTTP or HFC NBN premise.
To get More’s discounted rate, select CommBank Customer Pricing when you sign-up and pay using your CommBank card.
If you haven’t heard of More before, we’re not surprised. While More has been around for a couple of years, it’s been a business-focused provider until recently. More is however the sister brand to Tangerine Telecom, which is popular for its budget-friendly plans. CommBank acquired a 25% stake in both More and Tangerine in July last year, hence the discount for its customers.
Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut.
