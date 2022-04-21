Why You Should Consider Tossing a Used Lemon in the Dishwasher

The humble lemon is a mighty useful tool. Not only is it the secret to saving over-salted food, but it’s also an excellent cleaning product that can be used to help clean day to day bits (like your microwave) pretty damn well. And according to TikTok creator Chantel Mila @mama_mila_, lemon is also brilliant for cleaning dishes in the dishwasher.

The lemon dishwasher cleaning hack

Now, as Country Living has written on this hack, there are some things to keep in mind before you toss your leftover lemon slices into the dishwasher.

First of all, you need to remove the seeds. Keeping them in there runs the risk of causing blockages in pipes and messing up your dishwasher – pop them out, please. Then, it’s also worth noting that you probably shouldn’t use lemon to clean dishes in the dishwasher daily. The acidity in these babies, as Country Living warns, can damage rubber sealings which we certainly do not want.

Now, onto the lemon hack.

In her TikTok video, @mama_mila_ explains that rather than tossing used lemons straight into the bin or the compost, you should throw them directly into the dishwasher before you run your next cycle.

She shared that “the next time you finish a lemon, place it in your dishwasher with your regular dishes. The citric acid cleans limescale and deodorises your dishwasher. And makes your dishes sparkle”.

So, in essence, she’s suggesting the lemon not only helps clean your dirty dishes but it gives the dishwasher itself a nice once over, too. Just be sure to keep your dishwashing cleaning tablet in there too to help remove any nasty bacteria.

Check out the lemon cleaning hack video from @mama_mila_ on TikTok for yourselves below:

What other lemon cleaning hacks do you turn to when you need solid results? Let us know your favourites in the comments below.