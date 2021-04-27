Level Up Your Life

This Smart Composter Will Give Your Food Scraps a Second Life Without the Smell

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 2 hours ago: April 27, 2021 at 5:50 pm -
Filed to:environment
sustainability
This Smart Composter Will Give Your Food Scraps a Second Life Without the Smell
Getty
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

Sustainable tech brand Pela has been garnering a fair bit of attention this week for its latest waste management development.

As Apartment Therapy has reported, the company that brought us compostable phone cases has announced it has now developed a smart composter that claims to turn waste into compost in 24 hours.

The eco-focused kitchen appliance, Lomi, is intended to turn “food scraps, organic waste, certified compostable packaging and certified home bioplastics into compost at the push of a button”.

Pela claims that households have the capacity to reduce the waste they send into landfill by 50 per cent by tossing kitchen waste into the Lomi appliance, rather than tossing it into the bin.

How does this work?

A combination of heat, abrasion and oxygen is credited as being the powerful team that helps break down organic waste. The brand states that this works kind of like a sped-up (and less stinky) version of the job earthworms perform in your standard compost.

The final product, Pela shares, is a “natural source of soil nutrients that increase the organic content of soil, helping plant growth and soil enrichment” – something that all us plant parents could likely use.

Where can I get one?

For now, Lomi is still only available via Indiegogo, but it appears that an international release is on the cards. Fingers crossed!

If you can’t afford to wait, however, this isn’t the only smart device in the composting world. The Wall Street Journal recently wrote about the burgeoning trend and reviewed the performance of Envirocycle Compostersavailable on Amazon for $389.99, Bamboozleavailable on Amazon for $56.00, Uncommon Goods’ Living Composter and Vitamix’s Foodcycler.

Many of these options appear to be available for shipping into Australia, so there’s nothing really getting in the way of you kicking off your new stink-free compost habit if you’re keen.

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.