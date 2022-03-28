Who Needs Chocolate Eggs When You Have This Easter Vanilla Cheesecake

Easter is a time for sweet treats, whether it be a chocolate rabbit or an Easter egg hunt. But for those hoping to use their Easter long weekend for some cooking, we have the perfect recipe for you with this Easter baked vanilla cheesecake with choc-caramel sauce. (The Easter eggs are optional but totally recommended.)

Easter Cheesecake recipe: Vanilla with Choc-Caramel sauce

Serves: 10-12

What you’ll need for Easter cheesecake:

250g digestive biscuits

125g butter, melted

750g cream cheese, at room temperature

3 tsp vanilla essence

¾ cup caster sugar

3 eggs

300g sour cream

2 tbsp cornflour, sifted

Chocolate wafer biscuits, cut diagonally into pieces, to serve

Easter eggs, to serve

Honeycomb, chopped, to serve

180g bar Caramello chocolate, broken into pieces

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

¾ cup thickened cream

20g butter

How to make the vanilla cheesecake:

Release the base from a 23cm (base measurement) springform pan and invert. Secure the base back into the pan and line it with baking paper. Place the biscuits in a food processor and process until finely crushed. Add the butter and process until combined. Transfer to the prepared pan and using the back of a spoon or a straight-sided glass, spread and press the biscuit mixture firmly over the base. Refrigerate it for 30 minutes to set. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 170°C/150°C fan-forced. Using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese, vanilla and sugar until the mixture is smooth. Beat in the sour cream and flour. Once combined, start to add the eggs one at a time. Continue to beat the mixture until all is combined. Pour the cream cheese mixture into the prepared pan. Bake the cheesecake in the oven for 1 hour or until almost set in the centre and turn the oven off. Leave the cheesecake in the oven with the door slightly ajar until it has cooled as this will prevent the cake from cracking. Refrigerate it overnight.

How to make the choc-caramel sauce:

To make the Choc-caramel sauce, place the Caramello, brown sugar, cream and butter in a small saucepan and cook it over low heat while stirring. Continue this for 3-4 minutes or until the mixture is smooth and combined. Transfer it to a heatproof jug and refrigerate the mixture for 30 minutes or until it has thickened and cooled.

How to serve your Easter cheesecake:

Remove the cheesecake from the pan and drizzle with the choc-caramel sauce. Decorate the top of the cheesecake with chocolate wafer biscuits and honeycomb. Save the remaining sauce for pouring over.

Recipe provided by Australian Eggs.

