KitKat Is Teaming up With Byron Bay Cookies for Two New Flavours

I’ve got bad news for anyone trying to start a New Year’s health kick. KitKat has come in swinging with two new delicious flavours this January and, in my opinion, they are worth kicking any diet to the curb.

The new flavours combine two of life’s best products – a KitKat and Byron Bay Cookies.

If you’ve never tried a Byron Bay cookie they’re usually those fancy ones you’ll find in glass jars at coffee shop counters. They are god-tier cookies.

Here’s what you can expect from KitKat’s next collaboration.

KitKat x Byron Bay Cookies

KitKat’s latest team-up brings us two new iterations of the humble chocolate bar.

KitKat inspired by Byron Bay Cookies Milk Choc Chunk features wafer fingers covered in white chocolate, topped with cookies pieces on a milk chocolate base.

KitKat’s other new flavour – Triple Choc is an even bigger win for chocolate lovers with milk choc-covered chocolate wafer fingers topped with crunchy cookie pieces.

The new flavours mark the first collaboration KitKat has done with an Aussie brand and they couldn’t have chosen a better partner if you ask us.

“We’re so excited to introduce KitKat brand’s first Australian collaboration to the market, and thrilled that it’s with iconic and beloved local cookie maker Byron Bay Cookies. We know Aussies will love these tasty additions to the KitKat range, and each bite is sure to transport them to their own beachside Byron Bay break!” Joyce Tan, Nestle’s Head of Marketing – Confectionary, said in a statement.

Now on to the important stuff, when and where can you get hands-on with these new KitKat flavours?

The KitKat Byron Bay Cookies flavours are available for purchase in the large 170g block for $5 or you can get the Milk Choc Chunk in a 45g bar for $2 and the Triple Choc in a 65g bar for $2.50.

You’ll find them in supermarkets and convenience stores across Australia, and for order online.

Oh, and once you get a hold of these new KitKat flavours, make sure you’re eating them using the correct KitKat method.