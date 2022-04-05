These Luxury Bath Towels Are Perfect for Laying on Your Bed and Contemplating Life in

One of the best parts about being an adult is finally learning to splash out on the daily fundamentals — buttery-soft bedsheets, luxury candles, a good mattress, fluffy slippers (okay, we’ve always loved and appreciated those), and our personal favourite, good quality bath towels. Honestly, stepping out of the shower and wrapping yourself in a towel that isn’t damp or slightly scratchy is truly the mark of adulthood.

Here at Lifehacker Australia, we believe that not all bath towels are created equal. By finding the right bath towel (or bath sheet), your morning routine will no longer just be how to move through your morning pre-coffee but a luxury self-care experience.

You want your bath towel to be absorbent, fluffy, made from the right, non-toxic materials, and to feel like you’re staying in a five-star hotel every time you step out of the shower. You also want to get the most bang for your buck, which means finding a good set that comes with face towels, hand towels, a bath mat, both towels and even bath sheets.

The good news is that we’ve taken the time to find all of the best bath towels in Australia worthy of hanging in your bathroom. We’ve got you covered, from 100% cotton bath towels to plush, fluffy bath sheets.

The Best Bath Towels And Sheets in Australia

These high-quality hotel and spa collection towels have over 21,398 global ratings on Amazon, and over 70% of them are five stars. Made from 100% natural Turkish cotton, these towels will give you that 5-star luxury hotel feel for a fraction of the cost. From everything we’ve read, they might take a few washes to lose their original lint (like most new towels), but once they do, they wash and wear really well.

Where to buy: Amazon ($95)

If you’re a regular Lifehacker reader, you’ll know how obsessed we are with buttery-soft bedsheets. Well, we’re equally as obsessed with soft, fluffy towels — and these sets from Alessia check all the boxes. Made from an eco-friendly cotton-bamboo blend, these bathing beauties will be as good to your skin as they are to the earth.

Where to buy: Canningvale ($99, usually $199)

The name Sheridan is basically synonymous with luxury bath towels at this point. Combining quick-drying technology and softness, the Sheridan Living Textures Towel collection has been crafted from 100% cotton and features a bougie ribbed pattern. It also comes in nine different colourways and towel and sheet sizes, so you can pick what works for you and your bathroom.

Where to buy: The Iconic (from $27.97)

If the mint green colourway doesn’t tickle you, the Vue Combed Cotton Ribbed towels also come in 11 other colourways from Charcoal to Dusk (pink) and Sea Pine. Made from highly absorbent 100% combed cotton, these bath towels are sustainably produced and beautifully finished with a luxury looking ribbed design and pintuck border.

Where to buy: Myer (from $7)

The Australian Cotton Towel Range is made from high quality, plush Australian cotton. So you can have that soft and luxurious hotel towel feel in the comfort of your own home. This range comes in various colours, making it a perfect addition to your bathroom. You can also choose between a bath mat, bath sheet, bath towel, hand towel or face washer, and build out your collection as you need.

Where to buy: Myer (from $12)

If you’re going to display your towels in your bathroom and make them more of a focal point, these textured bath towels from Habitat’s Lunar Towel range are a perfect choice. Stocked in many fun on-trend colours like clay, olive and mint, these towels boast a stylish tassel edge and raised texture pattern throughout.

Where to buy: Pillow Talk (from $9.95)

We can confirm that the gingham style bath towels from Adairs are as lush as they look. Made from the finest low twist combed cotton, these towels are soft, absorbent and will look damn good lining the hooks in your bathroom. They also come in at a fairly reasonable price point too.

Where to buy: Adairs (from $14.99)