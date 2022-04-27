Level Up Your Life

How to Create an Animated Wallpaper on Your Smartphone

Lauren Rouse

Published 50 seconds ago: April 27, 2022 at 12:25 pm -
Filed to:android
iphonelive wallpapertechtiktok
Image: iStock

If you’re sick of your old stationary phone background, we’ve got the solution for you: make it animated. Animated iPhone or Android wallpapers are a very real option these days and they’re a lot easier to create than you might think.

Create animated wallpaper on your phone

How to create an animated wallpaper on iPhone

When it comes to creating an animated iPhone background or lock screen, you have a few options.

If you have the Live Photo setting activated in your camera you can easily turn any photo you take into an animated background.

Live photos, for those who aren’t familiar, essentially record a small snippet of video as you’re taking a photo. This helps with editing later in case someone blinks, but it also takes up extra storage space on your phone, so be wary of that.

To turn a live photo into a wallpaper on your iPhone just head to Settings > Wallpaper and then choose the live photo you want to use.

Apple also has a selection of pre-set Dynamic and Live wallpaper options if you prefer any of those.

Another option is to use a TikTok video. As this video (via TikTok user @chillrogg) explains, the platform has a range of animated wallpapers to choose from if you search ‘live wallpaper’.

@chillrogg

animated background unlocked 🤤 #iphone #gaming #iphonetricks #gamingtiktok

♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口夕依

Once you’ve found an animated phone wallpaper that you like, all you have to do is save the video as a Live Photo and select it as your wallpaper in the photos app.

How to create an animated wallpaper on Android

When it comes to Android, things become a little more complicated only because you’ll need a third-party app.

Something like Video Live Wallpaper or GIF Live Wallpaper will help you turn your videos into wallpapers that are usable for your phone. Otherwise, there are hundreds of live wallpaper apps which offer a gallery of Android-customised moving backgrounds that you can choose from.

Do you have a favourite animated wallpaper or background on your phone? Shout it out in the comments.

