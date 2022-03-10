Jiminy Cricket! Here’s Everything We Know About the Live-Action Remake of Pinocchio

Disney is once again tugging on our nostalgic heartstrings with its latest venture into live-action cinema. This time, as you may have heard, its re-creating 1940s classic Pinocchio with a catalogue of mighty impressive actors stepping in to take on the roles many of us know so well. If you’re wondering what you can expect from Pinocchio’s 2022 live-action revival, here’s everything we know so far.

Pinocchio 2022, what’s the story?

We’ve seen a few iterations of this story on the big screen at this point. The Pinocchio film was resurfaced in 1996, 2002 and 2019. So what makes Pinocchio 2022 different?

At this point, we don’t know all that much about the approach this film will take. But in terms of basic premise, it looks like the classic structure will be the same as it ever was.

Disney’s current description of the film is:

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

Not much to go off just yet.

Pinocchio 2022 cast announcements

This is where things get kind of exciting. The cast lineup for Pinocchio 2022 is honestly pretty spectacular.

Everyone’s best friend (but mostly my best friend) Tom Hanks has stepped into the role of woodcarver Geppetto who goes on to become Pinocchio’s papa. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is voicing anthropomorphic cricket and Pinocchio’s guide or conscious, Jiminy Cricket. Cynthia Erivo plays the etherial Blue Fairy who brings Pinocchio to life. And Benjamin Evan Ainsworth has been cast as our main man (or boy) Pinocchio.

Other significant casting updates include Keegan-Michael Key as the voice of dubious fox Honest John, Lorraine Bracco as the voice of new character Sofia the Seagull, Luke Evans as The Coachman and Sheila Atim as Signora Vitelli.

First looks at the film

While we’re limited on details for the moment, there has been a small peek at what we can expect from Pinocchio 2022 in the terms of a first-look image.

In it we see Geppetto (Hanks) looking lovingly at his little boy puppet Pinocchio in his workshop.

When and where can we watch Pinocchio in Australia?

The live adaptation of Pinocchio is expected to hit screens in 2022. From what we can see, it looks like it will be a straight to streaming release with Disney+ announcing the film as one of its title releases for 2022.

Watch this space for more puppet-related news.