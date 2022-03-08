New iPhone SE: Everything Aussies Need to Know About Apple’s Budget-Friendly Phone

It’s only March but we already have a new iPhone! Well, it’s not exactly the iPhone 14 but Apple has announced its next generation iPhone SE, aka its budget-friendly smartphone.

New iPhone SE: What’s it packing?

The 2022 iPhone SE may be less powerful than its siblings but it’s the first SE model to feature the A15 Bionic chip, which is the same chip that powers the current iPhone 13.

The A15 promises to make launching apps and handling tasks faster with a 6-core CPU that makes the new SE up to 1.8x faster than the iPhone 8, according to Apple. It also promises a longer battery life than the previous generation SE with support for wireless and fast charging.

The A15 chip also unlocks a bunch of new features on the new SE including Live Text in the camera app and on-device dictation.

It also powers an upgraded camera system for the SE which includes a 12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide camera that offers Smart HDR 4, Photographic styles, deep fusion and portrait mode – similar to the iPhone 13.

The new iPhone SE is also packing 5G capabilities that will provide faster uploads and downloads, lower latency and enhanced SharePlay features, provided you partner it with an eligible 5G mobile plan.

Like its iPhone 13 brethren, this new iPhone also runs on the latest iOS software, that is iOS 15.

Design

The iPhone SE’s design is slightly more retro than the latest generation of Apple iPhones.

It features an aerospace-grade aluminium and glass design with the same tough glass featured on the front and back of the iPhone 12. It has a 4.7-inch display that features a button and Touch ID, for those that miss that old school home button.

The new iPhone is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance.

iPhone SE 2022: Australian Price and Release Date

Now the important stuff, is this new iPhone really budget-friendly?

With prices starting at $719, that answer has to be a resounding yes. The standard iPhone 13 starts at $1,349 so the iPhone SE undercuts that by about half.

It’s definitely the preferred choice for users who want a speedy new iPhone without all the bells and whistles at an affordable price point.

The new SE model will be sold in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in colour options of midnight, starlight and Product Red. The pricing for each individual model is yet to be announced.

Customers in Australia can pre-order the new iPhone SE from 12:00 am AEDT on Saturday, March 12, with general availability starting from March 18.