Lightyear: Here’s What You Need to Know About the Toy Story Spin-off

The Toy Story franchise may have ended (for now) but we don’t have to say goodbye to Buzz Lightyear just yet. Pixar is tapping into one of its most famous characters with a new animated film Lightyear, and it will tell the story of the man behind the toy.

What is Lightyear about?

Lightyear was announced at Disney Investor Day 2020 which was the first indication we had that a Toy Story spin-off was in development.

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear. ???? ????‍???? pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

Lightyear is a movie by Pixar, makers of all things good and animated, and it tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, a man who inspired millions of toys made in his name. Now we’re going to find out why.

Disney said the sci-fi action-adventure movie “presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.”

Lightyear trailer

We now have a better idea of what Buzz did to become this well-known, thanks to the latest Lightyear trailer.

We’ve got shots of Buzz travelling around space, dealing with all manner of sci-fi robots and aliens, and, hey would you believe it, he has hair under that helmet! The latest trailer also introduces us to Buzz’s companion, a creepy robot cat.

Based on the marketing so far it can be a little hard to tell whether Lightyear is supposed to tell the story of a real person in the Toy Story universe or a character in a movie within the Toy Story universe.

Pete Doctor, Pixar CCO, said in an announcement at Disney Investor Day that “we designed Buzz Lightyear with the idea that he was a toy based on some really cool character from an epic blockbuster film. All these years later we decided it’s time to make that film”.

Who is in the cast?

Tim Allen may have voiced Buzz in four Toy Story movies but he won’t be the voice of the titular hero this time.

So far, the only confirmed cast member is Chris Evans (aka Captain America) who will be voicing the human Buzz Lightyear.

Evans is clearly stoked for the role saying in a press release:

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life. Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Lightyear is directed by Angus MacLane (co-director of Finding Dory).

When will Lightyear be released?

We don’t have to wait too long to see how Buzz was born because Lightyear is scheduled to release on June 17, 2022.

Until then you can catch up on all your Buzz Lightyear lore via the Toy Story films and shorts over on Disney+.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.