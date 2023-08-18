This Is How Long It Takes to Watch All 27 Pixar Movies

Committing to a movie marathon is no easy feat, particularly when it’s one with an almost 30-year history like Pixar. The animation company has been foundational in making animated movies what they are today and Pixar continues to churn out heartwarming stories every year. If you’re thinking about going back through the Pixar catalogue we’ve done the math on exactly how long it will take you.
What is the runtime of every Pixar film?
Ok, let’s break it down into parts here. We’ll start by finding the runtimes for every Pixar film to date, as per IMDB.
- Toy Story (1995) – 81 minutes
- A Bug’s Life (1998) – 95 minutes
- Toy Story 2 (1999) – 92 minutes
- Monsters Inc. (2001) – 92 minutes
- Finding Nemo (2003) – 100 minutes
- The Incredibles (2004) – 115 minutes
- Cars (2006) – 117 minutes
- Ratatouille (2007) – 111 minutes
- WALL-E (2008) – 98 minutes
- Up (2009) – 96 minutes
- Toy Story 3 (2010) – 103 minutes
- Cars 2 (2011) – 106 minutes
- Brave (2012) – 93 minutes
- Monsters University (2013) – 104 minutes
- Inside Out (2015) – 95 minutes
- The Good Dinosaur (2015) – 93 minutes
- Finding Dory (2016) – 97 minutes
- Cars 3 (2017) – 102 minutes
- Coco (2017) – 105 minutes
- Incredibles 2 (2018) – 118 minutes
- Toy Story 4 (2019) – 100 minutes
- Onward (2020) – 102 minutes
- Soul (2020) – 100 minutes
- Luca (2021) – 95 minutes
- Turning Red (2022) – 100 minutes
- Lightyear (2022) – 105 minutes
- Elemental (2023) – 101 minutes
Now that we have all the runtimes here are some interesting statistics from within all that:
- Longest Pixar Movie – Incredibles 2
- Shortest Pixar Movie – Toy Story
How long does it take to complete a Pixar movie marathon?
I don’t know about you, but just reading some of the names on that list of Pixar titles makes me immediately want to do a rewatch.
So how long will that take you?
According to my calculations, the combined total of Pixar’s 27 movies equates to 2,716 minutes. That translates to about 45 hours, or just shy of two whole days.
As for where to watch them? All of Pixar’s movies have a streaming home over on Disney+.
It’s definitely not a movie marathon to be taken lightly, but if you do complete it let us know how each of the films place for you in our Pixar movie ranking.
