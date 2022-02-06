You’ll Never Drink Warm White Wine Again with This Handy Hack

Have you ever resorted to dropping ice cubes into your glass of wine because it’s not quite chilled enough? Well, put those days behind you, because this handy little tool tells you exactly when your wine temperature is just right.

Serving wine at the right temperature is the biggest factor when it comes to how it tastes — even more than what food you pair it with. Just a couple of degrees can be the difference between a great wine and a pretty average one.

So, with that in mind, the clever folks at Taylors Wines have added handy little temperature guides to the labels on their Estate Range. The colour-coded system shows you the exact temperature your bottle needs to get to, depending on the type of vino inside.

You simply swipe your thumb on the temperature sensor and match it to the colour scale. If it’s too warm, pop it in the fridge; if it’s too cold, just let it warm up a little. Hot tip: It’s best to pop red wines in the fridge for 15-30 minutes before serving, and bring white wines out of the fridge 15-30 minutes before you need them.

“Slightly chilling a red in the fridge 20-30 minutes before serving it brings harmony, balance and can even be a refreshing option on a hot summer’s day,” Taylors Wines managing director Mitchell Taylor said.

The Optimum Drinking Temperature Sensors are so refined, thanks to the thermochromatic ink technology, that they can read the temperature of the bottle to within 1°C.

“When we conduct tastings out in trade or at events, we like to show our Estate red wines side-by-side at two different temperatures — one at room temperature and the other at the ideal temperature,” Taylor said. “Nine times out of 10, the chilled wine is the preferred wine of choice as the flavours appear far more balanced, integrated and simply more enjoyable, and the only difference is the temperature it’s served at. It’s a real eye-opening experience and a fun one to try with your friends at the dinner table.”

So no more guesswork, or ice cubes, just perfectly chilled wine every time. Cheers to that!