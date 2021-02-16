What to Look for in an Esky, From Lunch Coolers to Epic Picnics

Level Up Your Life

Bree Grant

Published 19 hours ago: February 16, 2021 at 11:51 am -
Filed to:camping gear
eskieseskytravel accessories
Whether you’re heading off on a picnic, a camping holiday, a day at the beach or you just need something to keep your lunch and snacks cool, you can’t go past a good quality esky. They’re an Australian essential, no matter the time of year.

Coming in an array of sizes and colours, a good esky or cooler bag needs to be made from good quality material, offer top-notch insulation (and sealing) and strong latches, handles and lids. You also want it to be easily portable, store well and hold a decent amount of goods (ahem, wine and cheese) for whatever adventure you’ve got planned. 

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the soft best cooler bags, lunchbox sized and hard shell eskies so you can find one (or two) to suit your needs.  

The best cooler bags

Hap Tim Soft Cooler Bag

The best lunchbox size eskies and coolers

Coleman 34-Can Collapsible Cooler

The best hardshell esky

Dometic Cool Box Green

The best esky on wheels

Willow Wheeled Cooler

