What to Look for in an Esky, From Lunch Coolers to Epic Picnics

Whether you’re heading off on a picnic, a camping holiday, a day at the beach or you just need something to keep your lunch and snacks cool, you can’t go past a good quality esky. They’re an Australian essential, no matter the time of year.
Coming in an array of sizes and colours, a good esky or cooler bag needs to be made from good quality material, offer top-notch insulation (and sealing) and strong latches, handles and lids. You also want it to be easily portable, store well and hold a decent amount of goods (ahem, wine and cheese) for whatever adventure you’ve got planned.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the soft best cooler bags, lunchbox sized and hard shell eskies so you can find one (or two) to suit your needs.
The best cooler bags
- Coleman Daytrip Soft Cooler, $28.90
- Hap Tim Soft Cooler Bag, $42.99
- Techni Ice High Performance Cooler Bag, $69
- Coleman Xtreme 24 Hour Soft Cooler, $28.90
- Esky 16 Can Hybrid Cooler, $55.25
The best lunchbox size eskies and coolers
- Hap Tim Insulated Lunch Bag, $29.99
- Coleman 10 Can Rugged Lunch Cooler, $33.46
- OlarHike 40/24 Can Cooler Bag Lunch Bag, $43.82
- Coleman 34-Can Collapsible Cooler, $21.53 – $31.92
- Wanderer Soft Cooler, $24.99 – $39.99
The best hardshell esky
- Dometic Cool Box Green, $215.88
- Mammoth Coolers Cruiser, $210.59
- Coleman Extreme Wheeled Cooler, $62.86
- Big Bear 20L Cooler, $88
- Igloo Marine Ultra Cooler, $71.81
