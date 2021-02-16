What to Look for in an Esky, From Lunch Coolers to Epic Picnics

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re heading off on a picnic, a camping holiday, a day at the beach or you just need something to keep your lunch and snacks cool, you can’t go past a good quality esky. They’re an Australian essential, no matter the time of year.

Coming in an array of sizes and colours, a good esky or cooler bag needs to be made from good quality material, offer top-notch insulation (and sealing) and strong latches, handles and lids. You also want it to be easily portable, store well and hold a decent amount of goods (ahem, wine and cheese) for whatever adventure you’ve got planned.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the soft best cooler bags, lunchbox sized and hard shell eskies so you can find one (or two) to suit your needs.

READ MORE This DIY Floating Cooler Means You Never Have To Leave The Pool To Grab A Drink

The best cooler bags

The best lunchbox size eskies and coolers

The best hardshell esky

The best esky on wheels