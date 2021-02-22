How to Choose the Right Swag So You Can Camp in Comfort

If you’re looking for a hassle-free camping set up, it might be time to invest in a swag. Swags are compact, easy to transport, and simple enough to set up that you can get exploring as soon as possible.

Featuring a built-in mattress, swags are comfortable and made from sturdy materials like canvas and polycotton so they’re designed to withstand rain and wind. They generally come in two types, your traditional swag and a dome swag.

A traditional swag is a lightweight, minimal designed setup that’s made up of two pieces of canvas with a mattress in between. Dome swags, which are becoming more and more popular despite being a little more effort to set up, come with poles and extra canvas material to set up a roof that further protects you from the elements. They also feature mesh ventilation systems to keep the air circulating while you sleep.

All swags are designed to stay cool in summer yet warm in winter and come as singles or doubles, so if you’re camping solo or as a couple you can do it in comfort. However, if you’re camping with the family, you might want to stick with a tent. Here are a few other things to consider when choosing a swag:

Size, weight and how portable it is

How easy it is to set up

Does it come with a built-in mattress

Is it waterproof and long-lasting

Will it remain sturdy in rainy, windy conditions

Does it have any additional features you might need, e.g. pockets

Below, we’ve rounded up a range of single and double swags at varying price points so you can find one that fits your camping needs and budget.

The best single swags you can buy online

Mountview King Single Swag

Mountview King Single Swag, $177.95

Mountview King Single Swag includes a mattress, inflatable pillows, pegs, guy ropes and carry bag as well as being water-proof and well ventilated.

WEISSHORN King Single Swag

WEISSHORN King Single Swag, $189.95

Make camping unforgettable for all the right reasons with this WEISSHORN King Single Swag. It’s tear-resistant, waterproof and bug proof, thanks to the sleek design and high-quality canvas fabric.

XTM 4×4 Single Swag

XTM 4×4 Single Swag, $299.99

This XTM 4×4 Single Swag comes with a 50mm thick foam mattress for a comfortable night’s sleep, and convenient internal pockets to keep your essentials organised and easy to find. A perfect no-fuss sleeping solution.

Kodiak Canvas 1-Person Canvas Swag

Kodiak Canvas 1-Person Canvas Swag, $381.04

The Kodiak Canvas Swag tent is a highly versatile, one-person, portable, sleeping set up. It comes with a foam mattress pad, zip-open windows at head and foot for airflow and temperature management and a canvas shelter.

OZtrail Mitchell Discovery King Single Swag

OZtrail Mitchell Discovery King Single Swag, $479.99

This swags the perfect summer sleep set up, all you need to do is use the protective foot and head awnings for extra ventilation. The No-See-Um mesh will also keep the mozzies out, and the rugged canvas carry bag makes it easy to take everywhere.

Wanderer Extreme Heavy Duty Single Swag

Wanderer Extreme Heavy Duty Single Swag, $549

This Wanderer Extreme Heavy Duty Single Swag includes an internal pocket for shoe storage a side window with no-see-um mesh for ventilation and insect protection in warmer weather. The polycotton waterproof canvas is not only durable but keeps you dry all through the night.

The best double swags you can buy online

WEISSHORN Double Swag Camping Swags

WEISSHORN Double Swag Camping Swags, $200.95

This WEISSHORN Double Camping Swag is perfect for couples, not only is it waterproof and weather resistant, but it also comes with pegs and guide ropes, a carry bag and all the extras that make setting up shop a breeze.

Kings Big Daddy Deluxe Double Dome Swag

Kings Big Daddy Deluxe Double Dome Swag, $263.95

Made from high-quality materials, the Adventure Kings Double Swag is durable, tough and comfortable. It comes with all the bells and whistles and is one of the biggest, most spacious swags on the market.

Mountview Double King Single Swag

Mountview Double King Single Swag, $230.95 – $282.95

Designed for couples, this Mountview Double King Single Swag is the perfect camping essential. It comes with adjustable awning poles, a mattress, two inflatable pillow, pegs, ropes a carry bag and an assembly kit.

XTM 4×4 Double Swag

XTM 4×4 Double Swag, $399.99

If you are looking for a simple and easy way to camp, the XTM Double Swag delivers exactly that! With a 50mm thick foam mattress, you’re ensured a comfortable night’s sleep and with its conveniently placed internal pockets, you can stay easily organised.

Wanderer Double Heavy Duty Extreme Swag

Wanderer Double Heavy Duty Extreme Swag, $649

The Wanderer Heavy Duty Extreme Swags are built tough to withstand the harsh Aussie climate. They include an 8cm self inflating 4WD mattress for a great night’s sleep, and multiple entry points for easy entry and exit at any time of night. The strong, lightweight poles give you stability and peace of mind while roughing it in the great outdoors.

OZtrail Mitchell Discovery Double Swag

OZtrail Mitchell Discovery Double Swag, $689

The OZtrail Mitchell Discovery Double Swag is made for rugged, reliable comfort, with a tough 330gsm ripstop canvas. It has a generous height with a dome style 3 pole construction. The high density foam mattress will give you great comfort, and you can get breezy ventilation from the head and foot awnings.