3 Vodka Cocktail Recipes Perfect for Sending off That Piece of Work, 2021

Vodka often gets overlooked as a spirit. But the truth is that this smooth variety of booze is one of the most versatile options available. So, if you’re preparing for a dinner party or afternoon gathering with loved ones, it may just be the ideal option when planning the cocktail menu. To help with that process, we’ve pulled together a couple of festive vodka cocktail recipes that are perfect for when you’re in the mood for celebrating.
And if you want to be really extra, you can even purchase a limited-edition light-up bottle of Grey Goose Night Vision vodka this holiday season for $89.99.
Let’s begin pouring, shall we?
Vodka cocktail recipes for sparkly celebrations
Le Grand Fizz cocktail recipe
What you’ll need:
- 35 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka
- 15 ml Fresh Lime Juice
- 25 ml ST-GERMAIN®
- 60 ml Cold Soda Water
- Fresh Lime Wedge
Directions:
- Fill an oversized cabernet wine glass with cubed ice.
- Add vodka, lime juice, and ST-GERMAIN®.
- Top with cold soda water and garnish with a fresh lime wedge.
Vodka Martini cocktail recipe
What you’ll need:
- 50 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka
- 10 ml MARTINI® Extra Dry Vermouth
- Dash of Orange Bitters
Directions:
- Add GREY GOOSE®, vermouth, and bitters to a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
- Stir deliberately and strain into a chilled martini cocktail glass.
- Garnish with a twist of lemon.
Espresso Martini recipes
If you’re a big old fan of the espresso martini cocktail (which is vodka-based), we have a collection of recipes for the drink ready for you.
Here’s our standard recipe for you as a starting point.
What you’ll need:
- 60 ml vodka
- 30 ml fresh espresso or cold brew coffee
- 15 ml ounce coffee liqueur
- 10 ml ounce simple syrup
Directions:
- Pour ingredients into a shaker, fill with ice, shake vigorously for about 12 seconds and strain into chilled martini glass or coupe.
- Extra credit: Garnish with 3 coffee beans.
Want to get really creative here? You could also infuse your vodka with a bunch of different flavours and give your classic vodka soda an upgrade, too.
