3 Vodka Cocktail Recipes Perfect for Sending off That Piece of Work, 2021

Vodka often gets overlooked as a spirit. But the truth is that this smooth variety of booze is one of the most versatile options available. So, if you’re preparing for a dinner party or afternoon gathering with loved ones, it may just be the ideal option when planning the cocktail menu. To help with that process, we’ve pulled together a couple of festive vodka cocktail recipes that are perfect for when you’re in the mood for celebrating.

Let’s begin pouring, shall we?

Vodka cocktail recipes for sparkly celebrations

Le Grand Fizz cocktail recipe

What you’ll need:

35 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka

15 ml Fresh Lime Juice

25 ml ST-GERMAIN®

60 ml Cold Soda Water

Fresh Lime Wedge

Directions:

Fill an oversized cabernet wine glass with cubed ice. Add vodka, lime juice, and ST-GERMAIN®. Top with cold soda water and garnish with a fresh lime wedge.

Vodka Martini cocktail recipe

What you’ll need:

50 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka

10 ml MARTINI® Extra Dry Vermouth

Dash of Orange Bitters

Directions:

Add GREY GOOSE®, vermouth, and bitters to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Stir deliberately and strain into a chilled martini cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of lemon.

Espresso Martini recipes

If you’re a big old fan of the espresso martini cocktail (which is vodka-based), we have a collection of recipes for the drink ready for you.

Here’s our standard recipe for you as a starting point.

What you’ll need:

60 ml vodka

30 ml fresh espresso or cold brew coffee

15 ml ounce coffee liqueur

10 ml ounce simple syrup

Directions:

Pour ingredients into a shaker, fill with ice, shake vigorously for about 12 seconds and strain into chilled martini glass or coupe. Extra credit: Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Want to get really creative here? You could also infuse your vodka with a bunch of different flavours and give your classic vodka soda an upgrade, too.