Spider-Man No Way Home: Everything You Need to Know About the Next Spidey Instalment

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most hotly anticipated films coming to the MCU. The third instalment in Tom Holland’s series of Spider-Man films teases a blending of worlds that has hardcore Spidey fans incredibly excited.

Here’s a simple guide to everything we currently know about Spider-Man: No Way Home so far.

Show me the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

If you cast your minds back a few months, you may recall there was a reported trailer leak for Spider-Man: No Way Home that was making the rounds on TikTok. It was quickly shut down, however.

After all the excitement, an official teaser trailer was dropped by Sony and Marvel. You can watch that below:

In it, we see Peter Parker (Holland) struggle to deal with the backlash of Mysterio’s web (sorry, had to) of lies that had led the public to a) learn Spider-Man’s identity and b) believe Spider-Man is a villain.

Parker reaches out to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks for a spell to reverse Mysterio’s move of revealing Spider-Man’s identity to the world. But in doing so, the pair mess with the fabric of time and space and cause all kinds of issues for the multiverse.

As Dr Strange put it:

“We tampered with the stability of space time. The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.”

So, yeah. Chaos ensues – naturally.

On November 17, Sony dropped the official trailer for the Spider-Man: No Way Home film and a lot of our suspicions about the re-emergence of old villains are bang on. Check it out here:

There’s also a hint connected to the rumoured return of earlier Spider-Man actors. At least, there is a reference to the other actors. When Doctor Octopus sees Peter Parker (Holland) for the first time, he says, “You’re not Peter Parker?”

He’s expecting Tobey Maguire, assumedly.

What else can we expect from the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

To begin, we see newly loved-up MJ (Zendaya) and Parker navigate this odd period together, all while Parker, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) deal with interrogation off the back of Mysterio’s actions.

There’s a whole lot of excitement building around this film as with the confirmation of the multiverse plot, we’re expecting to see a bunch of old Spider-Man villains return.

In the teaser, we saw a glimpse of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus who will be joined by Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and (presumably) Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, too.

Let’s take a look at the new film posters

Much like the trailer, the Spider-Man: No Way Home posters focus closely on the re-emergence of all kinds of former Spidey foes. Can you spot the Green Goblin hovering there in the background?

Tom Holland shared a second poster from the upcoming film to Instagram on November 16 with the caption “the multiverse is real”.

This poster is gaining attention mostly for picturing what can be assumed to be Electro’s yellow powers. Spider-Man fans are reportedly impressed to see the colouring of Jamie Foxx’s character’s powers changed so they’re true to the comics – rather than the blue we saw in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Sony has since released a bunch of new posters. Here we have three that highlight the returning villains of the franchise including Green Goblin, Electro and Doc Ock.

There’s also this new official poster that shows off Spider-Man, MJ, Doctor Strange, Doc Ock, Electro and Green Goblin.

Who’s included in the cast?

As we’ve covered, you’ll see Tom Holland (Cherry) reprise his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) as Doctor Strange, Zendaya (Euphoria) as MJ, Marisa Tomei (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Aunt May and Jacob Batalon (Every Day) as Ned Leeds.

Jon Favreau is back as Happy Hogan, Angourie Rice plays Betty Brant, J.K. Simmons is J. Jonah Jameson, J.B. Smoove plays Mr Dell, Tony Revolori returns as Flash Thompson and Jamie Foxx, and Alfred Molina reprise their roles as Max Dillon / Electro and Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus. Willem Dafoe is also back as the Green Goblin.

There have been rumours that the return of villains from Spider-Man films past may suggest a possible appearance from ex Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – but this is unconfirmed.

At a recent screening of The Power of the Dog Variety asked Kirsten Dunst (who played Mary Jane in the first Spider-Man film) if she was in the upcoming No Way Home film.

She shut that down, telling the outlet: “I’m not in the movie, no. I know there’s rumours, right?”

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun.” “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies,” she said.

A pretty big deal is the return of Molina, Foxx and Dafoe as their legacy villains. Here’s the three of them talking about their return in No Way Home.

What’s the release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home?

The third chapter in this iteration of Spider-Man was originally slated for an Australian cinema release date of December 26, 2021. But we’ve since learnt that it’s been pushed forward (rare in COVID times) to December 16, 2021.

We are certainly not complaining.

Where can I watch other Spider-Man films?

If you’re keen to refresh your memory on spidey history, here’s where you can catch all the major films in this space. We’ve broken them down according to leading man.

Tom Holland:

Spider-Man: Homecoming is available to watch on Netflix.

Spider-Man: Far from Home can be rented or bought on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

Tobey Maguire:

Spider-Man (2002) can also be rented or bought on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

Spider-Man 2 is streaming on Netflix.

Spider-Man 3 is also on Netflix.

Andrew Garfield:

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) can be found on Netflix.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 can be rented or bought on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

Shameik Moore:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) is currently streaming on Netflix.

