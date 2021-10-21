Which COVID Restrictions Are Easing In Victoria This Week?

It’s been a long road to the end of lockdown but there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel for Victoria. The Victorian Government has released its roadmap for reopening with some of those freedoms happening very soon.

Here’s what freedoms fully-vaccinated Victorians can expect soon.

What can you do in Victoria when COVID restrictions ease?

80% single-dose freedoms

Restriction freedoms for reaching 80% of single-dose targets occurred in Victoria in late September. This included a few small luxuries like regional Victoria exiting lockdown and more outdoor activities, including:

In metropolitan Melbourne: You can play basketball, golf, tennis, cricket and other outdoor recreation activities together – with the same limits as picnics. Accessing the facility must be contactless.

Personal training resumes for up to five fully vaccinated people outside.

Those attending beauty services in regional Victoria can also remove their mask if required.

70% double dosed freedoms

At 70% of the population fully vaccinated (which Victoria officially hit on October 21) the roadmap outlines some new freedoms for the state.

According to the Victorian government’s website, at 70% double dosed the lockdown can officially end. This will happen from 11:59 pm on October 21.

Restrictions that will ease for fully vaccinated people include:

In metropolitan Melbourne: Reasons to leave home and curfew no longer in place.

10 people including dependents can visit your home per day, vaccination is strongly recommended.

15 people can gather outdoors, community sport training returns for minimum required to hold training.

Pubs and clubs can open to 20 fully vaccinated people indoors and 50 outdoors. Entertainment venues can open to 50 fully vaccinated people outdoors.

All school students return onsite at least part-time.

Funerals and weddings are allowed for 20 fully vaccinated indoors and 50 fully vaccinated outdoors.

Hairdressing, beauty and personal care services can open for up to 5 fully vaccinated people. In regional Victoria: 10 people including dependents can visit your home per day, vaccination strongly recommended.

20 people can gather outdoors, including dependents.

Community sport returns indoors for minimum number required.

Pubs, clubs and entertainment venues are open indoors to 30 fully vaccinated people

All school students return onsite full time.

Funerals and weddings are allowed for 30 fully vaccinated people indoors and 100 fully vaccinated outdoors.

Yes, my friends, you can officially get on the beers.

80% double dosed freedoms

At the 80% double dosed target both regional Victoria and metropolitan Melbourne can unite under the same rules. This is expected to happen by November 5.

Travel can also resume between metro and regional VIC from this time.

The new rules will be:

Up to 10 people (including dependants) are permitted at your home.

Up to 150 fully vaccinated people can dine indoors, and up to 30 can gather in public outside.

Indoor community sport open for minimum number required.

Masks are only required inside.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes can open for seated service only, up to 150 fully vaccinated people inside and 500 outdoors.

Work from home if you can, but you can go to work if fully vaccinated.

Early childhood education and care is open.

All students return to school with additional safety measures in place.

On-site adult education returns for fully vaccinated Victorians.

Weddings, funerals, and religious services return for 150 fully vaccinated people indoors, and 500 outdoors.

Hairdressing, beauty and personal care services can open for fully vaccinated people.

All retail open.

Once the state reaches 80% double doses rates in the population from 12 and up (expected November 19) the restrictions will align with the National Plan.

The only change listed here is that 30 visitors will be allowed in homes by December 25.

Of course, all these Covid restriction freedoms rely on vaccination targets and the Victorian government is ramping up facilities to give more jabs in a final push to get the state over the line. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet you can find out where to book an appointment here.