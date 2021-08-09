This Interactive Map Shows Every COVID Vaccination Clinic Near You

The push to get all eligible Aussies vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to gain momentum, with folks lining up (particularly in NSW – obviously) to get their jab in the thousands each day.

For some, however, accessing available appointments has proven a little difficult with demand rising day by day. Much like the Covidqueue website that alerts you when a Pfizer booking is available, there is an interactive site that has been designed to assist Aussies wanting to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

As our pals at Business Insider report, Sydney-based developer Ken Tsang, created Covid19nearme back in 2020 to help folks stay across emerging cases in their area. And as Pedestrian continues, the site has since evolved into much more.

The site now highlights not only exposure sites – searchable by postcode and suburb – but also lists out vaccine clinics close to you. By mapping out nearby COVID-19 vaccine clinics, specifying which vaccines they stock, listing if they take online bookings and noting when they next have an available appointment, Covid19nearme acts as something of a one-stop-shop for people in need of a jab.

How do I use the website to find a COVID-19 vaccine?

Hop onto the website here. At the top of the page, you can select Exposure sites or COVID Vaccine clinics, and once you’ve selected the option you need a number of highlighted pins will pop up across the map – showing you areas of interest.

In an information bar to the left, you can select the state you’re in then search by suburb or postcode. Here, a list of clinics or sites will appear for you to peruse with booking availability and addresses written out.

Clicking on a clinic will show you a more detailed breakdown card of information that should help you should you want to make an appointment.

Nifty, no?

Other useful services in this space include Hot Doc, which allows you to search for COVID-19 vaccine appointments by suburb or postcode, too.

It’s also worth noting that around NSW now there are more vaccination hubs popping up, some offering AstraZeneca vaccinations without an appointment.

Be sure to chat with your doctor about what vaccination choice suits you best, then put these resources to use when it comes to getting that jab ASAP.