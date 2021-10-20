Damn It, Bunny: What to Expect From Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Comedy crime series Only Murders in the Building shot its way into the hearts of audiences this year, garnering a loyal following almost as soon as it hit the Disney+ streaming service. Now that the first season of the show has come to a, erm, dramatic close, folks are naturally curious about what to expect from season 2 of Only Murders in the Building.

Here’s what we know about the next chapter for the Arconia and the shockingly unlucky tenants who call the building home.

What is Only Murders in the Building?

Only Murders in the Building is a Hulu original series, that is being distributed in Australia through Disney+‘s Star service. The show comes from the brains of co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking).

Martin and Hoffman executive produced the series along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Here’s a synopsis of the show from Disney:

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realise a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

What do we know about season 2?

Not much just yet.

But, if you caught the season finale of Only Murders in the Building (spoilers from season 1 coming), you’ll know that although Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) solved the mystery of Tim Kono’s murder, they wound up as the prime suspects of another murder right after.

Bunny, the grump building manager who tried to get our beloved podcasters evicted, wound up dead at the end of the season 1 finale of Only Murders in the Building, and seeing as Charles, Oliver and Mabel were found with her body, things don’t look great.

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building will likely explore the case of Bunny’s death and our podcasters’ involvement. We can assume this will be bad news for Mabel in particular, as she was caught covered in blood with her knitting needle in Bunny’s chest after telling the building manager she was “the most hated person in the building”.

Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) will also presumably be a central character in season 2 as she will be running her new podcast, Only Murderers in the Building in the background.

Co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman said of the season 2 confirmation that:

“Everyone in our amazing ‘Building’ worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection. To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I’ll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more!”

Hoffman also mentioned in an interview with Queerty that season 2 will take a closer look at Oliver’s relationship with his family.

Who will be returning?

Moving over to casting, Hoffman shared with Queerty that “our dream trio” Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez will return and that “you will see why. You will see them again, they are coming back. Season 2 is bigger and better than ever”.

The remainder of the cast hasn’t been officially announced yet, but drawing from the close of season 1, we can assume season 2 of Only Murders in the Building will see Aaron Dominguez (Oscar or Tie-Dye), Tina Fey and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Detective Williams) return also.

Who knows, though? We know from season 1 that dead characters have a pretty prominent role in the show so we may see more familiar faces, still.

When do we get to go back to the Arconia?

Dates are not yet confirmed for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building but Hoffman has shared that the season will begin filming at the end of 2021.

In the interim, you can find season 1 on Disney+.