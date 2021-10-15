Everything Marvel Fans Need to Know About the ‘Hawkeye’ Series

Get excited superhero stans, another Marvel series is set to be released later this year, and it’s all about the bow and arrow slinging hero, Hawkeye.

So far, a lot of the details have remained very hush-hush. But, isn’t this period of speculation and guessing half the fun?

Here’s everything we know about Hawkeye to date.

When and where can we watch Hawkeye?

Obviously, Marvel means Disney+ (but we had to say it, just in case it wasn’t obvious).

Hawkeye currently has a release date of November 24, 2021 and as an extra treat, we’ll be getting a two-episode premiere! The remaining four episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays.

Why the two-episode premiere, you ask? Probably so we don’t all have to choose between Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett on December 29. This new schedule means we can seamlessly flow from the end of Hawkeye into the new Star Wars show in the following week.

Who’s in the cast?

Renner is confirmed to be returning as Hawkeye himself, and Florence Pugh will play Yelena Belova, but the rest of the cast will bring some fresh faces.

Hailee Steinfield (Dickinson) will play Kate Bishop, Hawkeye’s protege, Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring / The Nun) will play Eleanor Bishop, Alaqua Cox is cast as deaf superhero and First Nations member of the Cheyenne Nation, Maya Lopez (aka Echo), and Fra Fee will play a character named Kazi that we don’t know anything about yet. Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, and Brian d’Arcy James are also set to appear and Linda Cardellini will return as Laura Barton.

What is Hawkeye about?

First things first, let’s talk about the plot. Details have been kept vague so far, with Variety reporting it’ll be an “adventure series in which Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, will pass the torch to Kate Bishop”. However, there are a few more possible clues thanks to the graphics used in Hawkeye‘s credits, which Jeremy Renner shared from San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 in this Instagram post.

If you’re a hardcore fan, you’ll realise that the credits are very reminiscent of David Aja and Annie Wu’s drawings from the 2012-2015 Hawkeye comic run — incidentally one of the most popular Marvel comics series at the time. Fans are speculating that this could mean the plot also takes inspiration from the series.

Marvel Studios has since released a synopsis for Hawkeye which gives us a few more details, including the news that it will be a Christmas show (!):

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Does it have anything to do with Black Widow?

Warning: Spoilers from Black Widow ahead.

There’s a post-credits scene in Black Widow (also available on Disney+) in which Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) approaches Pugh’s Yelena Belova at Natasha Romanoff’s graveside, talking about revenge and showing a photo of Clint Barton.

Speculation is rife that as Pugh plays the same character in Hawkeye, this character may be the main villain.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Marvel Studio recently unwrapped its first trailer for Hawkeye which features action, family and an all-new American musical.

Disney also celebrated Hawkeye’s two-episode premiere with a second teaser trailer. Check it out.

Can we get a look at some photos?

Now that we’re approaching Hawkeye’s release, Disney has gifted us some official photos showing Clint Barton and his new protege Kate Bishop.

Disney has also released the first official Christmas-themed poster for Hawkeye which you can gaze upon below.

We’ll keep this post updated with any fresh news from the world of Hawkeye, so check back soon!