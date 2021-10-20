How to Enable ‘Conversation Boost’ on Your AirPods Pro (and When You Should)

Conversation Boost is a new AirPods Pro feature specifically for those who face hearing challenges. It’s a nice addition to AirPods Pro’s accessibility features, which also includes the ability to enable noise cancellation in a single AirPod. We’re going to tell you what Conversation Boost is and how to enable it on your AirPods Pro.

What is Conversation Boost on AirPods Pro?

Conversation Boost allows you to use the AirPods Pro like a hearing aid. It focuses the microphones on the person directly opposite you, which boosts the volume levels of their speech. If you’re in a face-to-face conversation, your AirPods Pro’s Conversation Boost feature will enhance the audio levels of the person you’re speaking with in real time.

The AirPods Pro has a Transparency mode, which allows you to hear ambient sounds while you’re wearing the headphones. Conversation Boost is a clever use of Transparency mode, where the AirPods Pro focuses more on audio from one direction, as opposed to letting in sounds from all around you.

This doesn’t mean that the AirPods Pro can replace medical-grade hearing aids. However, it’ll still be helpful to people with hearing difficulties.

How to enable Conversation Boost on AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro’s Conversation Boost feature can be enabled from your iPhone’s accessibility settings. On your iPhone, navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Headphone Accommodations, then enable Headphone Accommodations. Now wear your AirPods Pro and scroll to the bottom of the same settings page. Tap Transparency Mode.

If you’ve never customised your AirPods Pro’s Transparency Mode, you’ll see a series of on-screen instructions asking what kind of audio settings you like. Finish setting it up first, and then you’ll be back to the Transparency Mode settings page. Scroll to the bottom and you’ll see Conversation Boost above the Noise Control section. Enable Conversation Boost, and on the same page, select Transparency under Noise Control.

Remember that Conversation Boost only works when you’ve enabled Transparency mode on your AirPods Pro. It will not work if you’ve switched on active noise cancellation. It’s also wise to bear in mind that once your conversation is over, you should disable Conversation Boost. Especially if you plan to walk outdoors while wearing your AirPods Pro, Conversation Boost can get a bit uncomfortable to use and it may be less safe than allowing in sounds from all directions.