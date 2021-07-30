House of Gucci Trailer: Jared Leto Is Unrecognisable as Paolo Gucci

If you’ve been following along with the news surrounding the upcoming Ridley Scott film, House of Gucci, you’ll know that we’ve recently been treated to a whole heap of tasty updates.

Previously where we only had access to a handful of snaps to inform our assumptions on the film, we now have a series of House of Gucci film posters showcasing the cast in character (see those here). But not only that, the first trailer for House of Gucci has dropped, too.

What to expect from the House of Gucci trailer

Featuring a stacked cast, the film stars Lady Gaga (A Star is Born) as Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver (Marriage Story) as Maurizio Reggiani, a completely unrecognisable Jared Leto (Dallas Buyer’s Club) as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino (The Irishman) as Aldo Gucci and Jeremy Irons (The Lion King) as Rodolfo Gucci.

In the House of Gucci trailer, Lady Gaga’s Reggiani wastes no time in grabbing your attention as the fierce and terrifying character she is – the clip of her describing herself as “fair” while tapping a teaspoon on her espresso cup is chilling. But Jared Leto’s Paolo Gucci will cause you to do a double-take.

The actor has been transformed beyond recognition for his role as the former Gucci design chief. Balding, overweight and aged beyond his 49 years, Leto looks nothing like the chiselled actor and musician we know him to be.

Overall, the House of Gucci trailer is a charged introduction to a story filled with family politics, extreme power, style and drama. I for one cannot wait to see this film now.

You can check out the trailer below.

MGM has described the film as follows:

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

