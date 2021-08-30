These Humidifiers and Purifiers Are Currently on Sale So You Can Breathe Easier

Air purifiers and air humidifiers have been quietly increasing in popularity because of their myriad of benefits. From helping with allergies and asthma to alleviating dry skin and headaches, it’s no wonder people are heading out to buy them and see the effects for themselves. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to try one out, Amazon’s latest purifier and humidifier sale is the sign you’ve been looking for.

In this article, we’ve given a quick rundown on the main purpose of each before rounding up the best products currently on sale.

What’s the difference between a purifier and a humidifier?

While they sound fairly similar, these devices actually serve two completely different purposes, so which one you buy will depend on your needs.

An air purifier works to remove contaminants from the air within a room to improve indoor air quality. They’re often beneficial to people who suffer from allergies or asthma, as they suck any irritants from the air before you breathe it in. Because indoor air can contain pollutant levels up to five times higher than outdoor air – it’s no wonder people are flocking to buy purifiers.

An air humidifier, on the other hand, is a device that emits water vapour or steam to increase moisture levels in the air and prevent dryness. Put simply — it’s designed to increase humidity (the amount of moisture) in the air. They’re used to alleviate things like dry skin, dry throats, cracked lips, sinus congestion, headaches and nose irritations. They can also be used to help symptoms associated with the flu and common cold and have even been suggested to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Discounted Air Purifiers

Philips Air Purifier 2000i $499 (was $649 – save $150)

The high-quality filters in this product can remove the likes of aerosols, pollen, dust, bacteria, odours and even ultra-fine particles up to a size of 0.003 µm from the air. You can control the device entirely through the Clean Home+ app and it’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa as well.

Breville The Easy Air Purifier $225.85 (was $251.90, save 26.05)

When you think of Breville, air purifiers probably aren’t the products that come to mind, but this product has received rave reviews among customers. With a 360-degree air circulation design, 4-stage air purification and night mode – it’s fitted with all the bells and whistles to give you a comfortable night’s sleep.

Philips Air Purifier Series 3000, $527 (was $949, save $422)

This air purifier goes one step further with a special allergen mode to help keep those allergies at bay while you rest. It also has an advanced NanoProtect Filter which delivers all-around protection and automatically monitors, reacts and purifies the air with a sensor touch UI design.

Arovec™ H13 True HEPA Air Purifier $179.89 (save $30 with coupon)

The AROVEC True HEPA Air Purifier AV-P152 is an affordable air purifying system that improves indoor air quality in the home and helps the whole family breathe easier all year round. With its compact design, you can easily move the unit from room to room. It doesn’t take up much space so you’ll easily find a safe place to put it.

2-in-1 Humidifier and Aroma Diffuser, $119.89 (save $20 with coupon)

This device lasts up to 30 hours and gives off an ultrasonic cool mist. It has an LED touch panel, night light and auto shut-off capabilities, so it’s your perfect sleeping companion.