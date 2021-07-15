15 Father’s Day Deals In Case You Completely Forgot

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.
Father’s Day is on the horizon, so it’s time to put something in your basket and buy it for dear old dad. We’ve put together top Father’s Day deals across key categories, ranging from bargains that won’t break the bank to more extravagant options if you want to spoil the old man rotten.
Top Technology Father’s Day Deals
- Samsung Galaxy Watch ($537.55): Give him the world at the touch of his wrist.
- Samsung Galaxy A51 ($599): Or drag him into the 2020s with a new smartphone.
- Bose Sound Link Mini II ($269.95): If he’s a music lover, he will love this compact but powerful speaker.
- Sound Sport Wireless Headphones ($189.95): Active dads will adore these ergonomic running earbuds.
- Breville Toast & Melt ($55): For the perfect brunch sandwich or indulgent grilled cheese.
- Nespresso Vertuo ($249): Ideal for the dad that loves a barista brew.
Top Fashion & Self-Care Father’s Day Deals
- Happy Socks Gift Boxes ($57.39 – $57.90): Make socks stylish again.
- Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne 100mL ($227.85): A scent to freshen up any father.
- Ralph Lauren Polo Deep Blue Parfum ($140-$180): A refreshing musky fragrance.
- Bulldog Skincare Ultimate Bundle ($117.59): Help Dad look after himself with this perfect starter kit from the Bulldog Men’s skincare line.
Top Food Father’s Day Deals
- Father’s Day Craft Beer Box ($89.99): A curated box of Australia’s best craft beers.
- ‘To Dad, From the Reasons You Drink’ Beer Glass ($15.00): A classic Father’s Day option.
- The Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers of 2019 Mixed 24 Pack ($139.99): If he really loves beer, he’ll really love this.
- Craft Beer Coopery Beer Club ($54.95): Transform your dad into a craft beer connoisseur with this monthly subscription service.
Top Food Father’s Day Deals
- TRUFF White Truffle Hot Sauce ($52.95): Add a little gourmet spice to Dad’s next BBQ.
- The Tasty Treats Hamper ($50): Get flavoured nuts, sweet baked treats and more in this hamper.
- Gourmet Vacay BBQ Seasoning Collection ($19.99): Speaking of BBQs, this six-pack of gourmet rubs from around the world should do the trick.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in