Stay on Top of Australia’s COVID-19 Hot Spots With This Google Map

As the numerous COVID-19 outbreaks across Australia have highlighted, this pandemic crisis is not going away without a more widely-rolled out vaccine.

The recent news out of Victoria and NSW has Australians on high alert, concerned about reinstated border closures and social distancing restrictions. A locally acquired case confirmation in NSW has left the state on high alert, with health officials stressing the importance of the next 24 hours in keeping numbers down across NSW.

Victoria is easing restrictions slowly, with five locally acquired cases in the last 24 hours confirmed.

How do I keep up with COVID-19 hot spots?

If you’re trying to stay across all the local updates on new cases, there’s an incredibly useful interactive map available on Google that may help (in addition to government resources).

The regularly updated map shows currently identified COVID-19 contact tracing (or hot spot) locations across the country so folks know which sites have been impacted and whether or not they need to act after having visited them. Of course, it’s worth staying across government updates in this space, as this will give you the most detailed information (NSW here, QLD here and Victoria here), but this is an additional resource that you may find helpful.

The map has been divvied up into sections according to severity.

All information below is up to date as of 9:45 am 17/6

Victoria – Test and 14 Days isolation

Arcare Maidstone Aged Care

Summerhill Medical Centre

Boyd Community Hub

Kings Park Apartment Complex

Male Toilets – South Melbourne Central

Padre Coffee South Melbourne

Village Cinemas Crown

Victoria – Isolate until negative test

BP Greenvale

Chemist Warehouse South Melbourne

Chemist Warehouse Southbank

IGA Sturt Street Plus Liquor

The Old Paper Shop Deli

Bunnings Thomastown

Coles Bundoora

BP Thomastown

Marco Fine Foods & Groceries

Coles Warringal Mall

Ampol Foodary Thomastown

Souvlaki GR Thornbury

McDonald’s Freshwater Place

Woolworths Melbourne Square (Southbank)

4 Freshwater Place

Kmart Richmond

IKEA Richmond

Queenie’s

Victoria Gardens Food Court

Axil Coffee Roasters Melbourne Central

Sakura Kaiten Sushi II

Kmart Melbourne CBD

Woolworths QV

Dan Murphy’s Melbourne QV

JB Hi-Fi Melbourne Central

Jardin Tan Botanic Gardens

Officeworks South Melbourne

Bunnings Port Melbourne

Nine Yards

Kirkpatrick’s Meats

K&L Fresh Poultry

Asian Grocery Store

Golden Dragon Asian Grocery

South Melbourne Market

Fruits on Coventry

Mister Margherita Pizza South Melbourne

Woolworths South Melbourne

MYER CBD Melbourne

Australia Post Hadfield

Coles Coburg North

Chemist Warehouse Barkly Square

Coles Barkly Square

Kmart Barkly Square

Gradi at Crown

Public Toilets – Crown Casino Level 1 Food Court

Speedway Automotive Petrol Station

Victoria – Monitor for symptoms

COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Victoria Gardens Shopping Centre

Chatime Airport West

Mile End Bagels Brunswick

NSW – Test and 14 days isolation

Gwydir Thermal Pools Motel & Caravan park

David Jones Bondi Junction

Myer Bondi

Harry’s Coffee & Kitchen

NAB Westfield Bondi Junction

Sourdough Bakery

Belle Cafe

Washoku Vaucluse

Rocco’s

Celeste Catering PTY Ltd.

Event Cinemas Bondi Junction

Field To Fork Vaucluse

200 Bus

NSW – Isolate until negative test

Fruitologist Bondi

Queensland – Test and 14 days isolation

McDonald’s Goondiwindi

Coffee Cat On Kings Beach

The Coffee Club Café – Stockland Caloundra

Female & Male Toilets near JB Hi-Fi

Food court – Kawana Shoppingworld

Toilets: near IGA Baringa White’s Supa IGA

The Pocket Espresso Bar.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees Kawana Waters

IGA Baringa White’s Supa IGA

Queensland – Isolate until negative test

Caltex Toowoomba Central

Stockland Caloundra Shopping Centre

Kmart Caloundra

Bunnings Caloundra

JB Hi-Fi Kawana

Sunnys @ Moffat

The Coffee Club Café – Kawana Waters

Visit the COVID-19 hot spot map here and click on a location to see specific information about the area you may have visited and what to do next. Check government updates for specific times and official advice on what to do next.

This article on COVID-19 hot spots has been updated since its original publish date.