As the numerous COVID-19 outbreaks across Australia have highlighted, this pandemic crisis is not going away without a more widely-rolled out vaccine.
The recent news out of Victoria and NSW has Australians on high alert, concerned about reinstated border closures and social distancing restrictions. A locally acquired case confirmation in NSW has left the state on high alert, with health officials stressing the importance of the next 24 hours in keeping numbers down across NSW.
Victoria is easing restrictions slowly, with five locally acquired cases in the last 24 hours confirmed.
How do I keep up with COVID-19 hot spots?
If you’re trying to stay across all the local updates on new cases, there’s an incredibly useful interactive map available on Google that may help (in addition to government resources).
The regularly updated map shows currently identified COVID-19 contact tracing (or hot spot) locations across the country so folks know which sites have been impacted and whether or not they need to act after having visited them. Of course, it’s worth staying across government updates in this space, as this will give you the most detailed information (NSW here, QLD here and Victoria here), but this is an additional resource that you may find helpful.
The map has been divvied up into sections according to severity.
All information below is up to date as of 9:45 am 17/6
Victoria – Test and 14 Days isolation
Arcare Maidstone Aged Care
Summerhill Medical Centre
Boyd Community Hub
Kings Park Apartment Complex
Male Toilets – South Melbourne Central
Padre Coffee South Melbourne
Village Cinemas Crown
Victoria – Isolate until negative test
BP Greenvale
Chemist Warehouse South Melbourne
Chemist Warehouse Southbank
IGA Sturt Street Plus Liquor
The Old Paper Shop Deli
Bunnings Thomastown
Coles Bundoora
BP Thomastown
Marco Fine Foods & Groceries
Coles Warringal Mall
Ampol Foodary Thomastown
Souvlaki GR Thornbury
McDonald’s Freshwater Place
Woolworths Melbourne Square (Southbank)
4 Freshwater Place
Kmart Richmond
IKEA Richmond
Queenie’s
Victoria Gardens Food Court
Axil Coffee Roasters Melbourne Central
Sakura Kaiten Sushi II
Kmart Melbourne CBD
Woolworths QV
Dan Murphy’s Melbourne QV
JB Hi-Fi Melbourne Central
Jardin Tan Botanic Gardens
Officeworks South Melbourne
Bunnings Port Melbourne
Nine Yards
Kirkpatrick’s Meats
K&L Fresh Poultry
Asian Grocery Store
Golden Dragon Asian Grocery
South Melbourne Market
Fruits on Coventry
Mister Margherita Pizza South Melbourne
Woolworths South Melbourne
MYER CBD Melbourne
Australia Post Hadfield
Coles Coburg North
Chemist Warehouse Barkly Square
Coles Barkly Square
Kmart Barkly Square
Gradi at Crown
Public Toilets – Crown Casino Level 1 Food Court
Speedway Automotive Petrol Station
Victoria – Monitor for symptoms
COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
Victoria Gardens Shopping Centre
Chatime Airport West
Mile End Bagels Brunswick
NSW – Test and 14 days isolation
Gwydir Thermal Pools Motel & Caravan park
David Jones Bondi Junction
Myer Bondi
Harry’s Coffee & Kitchen
NAB Westfield Bondi Junction
Sourdough Bakery
Belle Cafe
Washoku Vaucluse
Rocco’s
Celeste Catering PTY Ltd.
Event Cinemas Bondi Junction
Field To Fork Vaucluse
200 Bus
200 Bus
NSW – Isolate until negative test
Fruitologist Bondi
Queensland – Test and 14 days isolation
McDonald’s Goondiwindi
Coffee Cat On Kings Beach
The Coffee Club Café – Stockland Caloundra
Female & Male Toilets near JB Hi-Fi
Food court – Kawana Shoppingworld
Toilets: near IGA Baringa White’s Supa IGA
The Pocket Espresso Bar.
Gloria Jean’s Coffees Kawana Waters
IGA Baringa White’s Supa IGA
Queensland – Isolate until negative test
Caltex Toowoomba Central
Stockland Caloundra Shopping Centre
Kmart Caloundra
Bunnings Caloundra
JB Hi-Fi Kawana
Sunnys @ Moffat
The Coffee Club Café – Kawana Waters
Visit the COVID-19 hot spot map here and click on a location to see specific information about the area you may have visited and what to do next. Check government updates for specific times and official advice on what to do next.
This article on COVID-19 hot spots has been updated since its original publish date.
