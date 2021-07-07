Level Up Your Life

Stay on Top of Australia’s COVID-19 Hot Spots With This Google Map

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 8 hours ago: July 7, 2021 at 11:41 am
Filed to:covid 19
Health
Image via Google Maps

As the numerous COVID-19 outbreaks across Australia have highlighted, this pandemic crisis is not going away without a more widely-rolled out vaccine.

The recent news out of NSW (and much of Australia, in fact) has Australians on high alert, concerned about the timeline of a return to something resembling normal life.

Sydney’s cluster continues to grow, with NSW Health confirming 27 new local cases as of 8:00 pm on July 6.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement:

“I can foreshadow overnight that we’ve had a number of cases, more than we would like to have seen, so I’m anticipating that tomorrow’s number will be higher than what we have seen today but they are at the moment concentrated in three local government areas [Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool],” Ms Berejiklian said.

The Premier also announced that Greater Sydney’s lockdown – which includes Blue Mountains, Wollongong, the Central Coast and Shellharbour – would be extended through to July 17, 12:01 am.

How do I keep up with COVID-19 hot spots?

If you’re trying to stay across all the local updates on new cases, there’s an incredibly useful interactive map available on Google that may help (in addition to government resources).

The map (last updated July 3) shows currently identified COVID-19 contact tracing or hot spot locations across the country so folks know which sites have been impacted and whether or not they need to act after having visited them.

Of course, it’s important to stay across government updates in this space, as this will give you the most detailed information, but this is an additional resource that you may find helpful.

You can visit the COVID-19 hot spot map here and click on a location to see information about the area you may have visited. Check government updates for specific times and official advice on what to do next.

NSW Health has also released a map listing current case locations – you can find that resource here.

This article on COVID-19 hot spots has been updated since its original publish date. 

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

