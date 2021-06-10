Solid Sim-Only and Prepaid Mobile Plans That Cost Less Than $30 a Month

Cheap phone plans tend to have a bit of stigma attached to them. If you’re not paying enough, there must be a catch, right?

While this may have been true back in the day, cheaper phone plans have become more common – and better. It’s possible to get a lot of data for a reasonable amount of money these days, which means changing your phone plan is a great way to save a bit of cash each month. With that in mind, we’re going to take a look at the best SIM-only and prepaid mobile plans under $30. To help, we’ve put the plans that have the most data upfront.

The best mobile plans under $10 per month

When it comes to plans for $10 per month or less, iiNet is a great option. You’ll get an 8GB allowance for $10 per month for your first six months. This will jump up to $19.99 per month after your half-year introductory pricing runs out, but the plan is contract-free so you’re free to swap to another plan after. Like Internode, for example, where you’ll find an identical promotion. Both iiNet and Internode are powered by the Vodafone network.

Moose has a similar offer, but you’ll get a little less data in exchange for a longer discount period. You’re looking at $9.80 per month for your first year, after which you’ll pay $15.80 per month. The plan comes with a 6GB allowance. This offer is available until June 24. Moose is powered by the Optus network.

Alternatively, SpinTel is offering 4GB for $9.95 per month for your first six months, and $14.94 per month. SpinTel is powered by the Optus network.

When you exclude timed discounts, most plans at the $10 mark or less tend to only include 1GB or so.

The best mobile plans under $20 per month

iiNet and internode are both strong contenders in the plans for $20 per month or less mark, offering 55GB for $20 per month. Once again, this discount only lasts for your first six months, after which you’ll pay $39.99 per month, but you’re free to bail as soon as it runs out. Or before if you’d like.

Circles.Life has its own deal that’s a little bit cheaper. You’ll get a 50GB plan for $18 per month for your first year. However, after your initial 12 months are up, this plan will revert to 20GB for $28 per month. It is contract-free, however. To get this deal, use the promo code 50GBEOFY before 12pm AEST on July 1. Circles is powered by the Optus network.

If you don’t need quite as much data, Moose is offering a 20GB plan for $16.80 per month for your first year, and $23.80 per month thereafter.

The best mobile plans under $30 per month

If you’re still looking for more data, you could go for Circles.Life’s 100GB plan, where you’ll pay $28 per month for your first year. The price jumps to $38 per month after the year is up, but you’re free to leave at any time. 100GB for $38 per month is nonetheless a solid offer, however. Use the promo code 100GBEOFY to get this one. It runs until July 1, but Circles always has new offers coming out.

Lebara is currently offering 50GB on its $29.90 recharge (with a 30-day expiry). This will drop to 30GB after your first three recharges are up. It’s worth nothing, however, that Lebara is big on international calling inclusions. You’ll get unlimited standard calls and texts to 35 countries, a further 300 minutes to “Zone 1” destinations, and an extra 30 minutes for “Zone 2”. The extra data offer runs until July 5. Lebara is powered by Vodafone.

amaysim has a similar offer right now: you’ll get 50GB on its $30 recharge (which has a slightly smaller 28-day expiry) for your first three recharges. It will then drop down to 30GB, but you can get your first recharge for just $10. amaysim includes international standard calls to 28 countries. The bonus data offer runs until the end of July. amaysim is powered by Optus.

Lastly, Kogan is also worth considering. You’ll pay $25 per month for a 45GB plan for your first year, after which the price will jump to $40 per month. Just be aware that you’ll need to commit to a 12-month contract to get this one, but it expires alongside the discount, so you can always still leave if you don’t want to pay extra. Kogan is powered by Vodafone.

