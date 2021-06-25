If You’re Forever Untangling Necklaces, All Signs Point to a Jewellery Dish

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Can we please have a moment of silence for all the jewellery I’ve lost because I’ve taken it off in the middle of the night and flung it on my bedside table?! I’ve lost countless earrings to the demon under my bed. The worst part is, it could all be easily avoided if I’d just brought a jewellery dish and used it like a regular person.

You can find tonnes of super cute, affordable jewellery dishes from places like Amazon and Etsy. Most of them are hand-made from materials like clay, resin, glass and wood. They’re also a great way to add a little touch of colour or personality to your home decor.

If you’re reading this thinking: “this is exactly what I need”, we’ve gone ahead and saved you a scroll. Here’s our curated lineup of cute jewellery dishes that will save you from having to untangle your necklaces or search for missing hoops.

READ MORE These Affordable Bedside Tables Will Look Better Than That Dusty Stack of Books

Made from a crystal glass bottle, this little shell jewellery dish is polished to perfection to reflect a range of bright colours. Not only will it look good on your bedside table, but it’s the perfect side to hold earrings, rings and necklaces.

You can buy Mollenhauer’s Iridescent Shell Jewelry Dish ($22.12) from Amazon here.

We can’t resist adding a bit of moon energy to our homes (hello, astrology fiend), so this little moon tray is calling our names (and that price tag doesn’t hurt either). It’s perfect for holding smaller jewellery like rings and earrings.

You can buy SweetGo’s Small Moon Jewelry Dish Tray, $19.58

If your style leans more modern and sleek, there’s a jewellery storage option for you, too. Earrings and rings would look beautiful arranged on top of this white and gold-flecked dish.

You can buy the Sweet Water Decor White Gold Speckled Jewellery Dish ($22.14) from Amazon here.

If you’re looking for something to add a pop of colour to your bedside table, these resin trinket dishes are where it’s at. They come in a range of colours, patterns and styles, and that $18 price tag doesn’t hurt either.

You can buy FortuneYarnCo’s UV Resin Trinket Dish ($18) from Etsy here.

It’s easy to see why so many people are obsessed with these resin jewellery trays from ResinByEmaan. They’re made right here in Australia and you can choose your own custom colours and foils.

You can buy ResinByEmaan’s Resin Jewellery Tray ($36.95) from Etsy here.