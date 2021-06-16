These Affordable Bedside Tables Will Look Better Than That Dusty Stack of Books

After a while, your bedroom can feel a little stale, especially if you’re a renter. Luckily there are a few easy ways to breathe new life into your bedroom — one of them is with fresh bedside tables.

A bedside table can take many forms — timber, rattan, stone, glass, even a stack of books — and its function differs from person to person. For some (me), it’s simply a home for my phone while it charges, my jewellery while I sleep and a carafe at all times. For others, it’s home to a treasure trove of personal items. Whatever your preference, one thing is for sure — it should always add something to your room.

There are a few ways to style a nightstand to avoid having it look like a graveyard for old water bottles and coffee mugs.

Add levels

You want to keep your bedside table minimal but you also want to have levels, textures and colours. Assess how much surface space you have and look at adding things like lamps, greenery or foliage, a small jewellery dish, a clock, books, candles, photo frames, etc. to add life, shapes and personal touches to your room. Just avoid overcrowding your nightstand by sticking to a rule of three decorative items per table.

Strike a balance

You want your bedside table to remain functional, convenient and, of course, aesthetically pleasing. Always leave some space for function things like a glass of water at night, your nighttime skincare or your phone.

Don’t double up

If you’ve got the floor space to allow for a table on each side of the bed, don’t feel like you need to decorate them the same — especially if one is yours and one is for your partner. Style them with each person in mind.

Stay on theme

If the rest of your house has a theme (think: Hamptons, coastal, industrial etc.) don’t go rouge with your bedside tables. Aesthetically, you want it to still flow with the rest of your house, add little touches to tie everything in — e.g. If you’ve got a very feminine aesthetic, try adding one of these decorative body candles to your nightstand.

Decorate to scale

If you’re lucky enough to have a larger space, you’re going to want a larger table, which means styling it with larger elements. The same goes for smaller tables.

Now that you’ve got a million styling thoughts swirling around your head, let’s talk bedside tables. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 8 bedside tables and nightstands that will freshen up your bedroom and get you through the night.

This one from Milano is the perfect way to store and access your essentials without having to leave the comfort of your bed. With its minimalist, sleek and timeless design this nightstand is suited to any bedroom and is guaranteed to add an understated flair.

Buy the Milano Decor Bedside Table ($74.95) from Amazon here.

If you’re after more of a vintage style table for your bedside, this bamboo one from Luvodi is the perfect addition to any bedroom. Its minimalist compact design takes up very little space, while the top draw and bottom shelf give you additional space to neatly store your personal items.

Buy the LUVODI Bamboo Side Table ($50.99) from Amazon here.

If traditional draws aren’t really your style, and you don’t need a lot of storage space, this marble top table is a great alternative. Perfect for smaller spaces, the minimal design features a gold metal base and a laminate a white marble finish.

Buy the N-Brand Round Side Table ($142.56) from Amazon here.

For more industrial style homes, this black side table is an affordable addition to the bedroom. This bedside drawer is designed to be highly functional and durable. The little design details — such as the round safe corners, anti-rust coated metal sliders for smooth operation and the flushed gap handle for clean lines — make for a sleek design.

Buy the Artiss Bedside Table ($53.95) from Amazon here.

Tired of fumbling around in the dark for a light switch in the middle of the night? This one might be the answer to all of your problems. It comes with built-in LED lighting that can be customised into 16 different colours to suit your bedroom. Not only will it create a beautiful ambience, but it will also save you from buying extra bedside lamps or nightlights.

Buy the LUXSUITE Bedside table ($109.99) from Amazon here.

This elegant side table screams grandeur living on a budget. It’s simply stunning from any angle thanks to its mirrored finish. Plus, the effect also makes any room look larger. The three drawers offer an ample amount of storage space and are fitted with coated metal slides for smooth operation. It also comes in a slimmer, taller design for smaller spaces.

Buy the Artiss Mirrored Bedside Table ($196.75) from Amazon here.

If you’re obsessed with the rattan trend, this bedside table is a must-have in your home. Made of high-quality particle board with smooth paper veneer finish and solid wooden legs with PVC coating, this side table is sturdy and durable with equally fine hardware to ensure trouble-free use every time. It features a real rattan drawer front and sleek aluminium drawer handle that will add a touch of exotic chic appeal to any bedroom.

Buy the Artiss Ratten Nightstand ($59.95) from Amazon here.

Bring a touch of elegance to the bedroom with this supremely stylish nightstand that keeps your nighttime essentials neatly stored and easily accessible. Made with durable wood and stainless steel legs, this side table provides a strong and supportive place to store bedroom essentials while the clean white finish and sleek gold fixtures add a touch of sophisticated style.

Buy the Matt Blatt Sao Paulo Bedside Table ($149) from Amazon.