A Beginner’s Guide To Cock Rings

Cock rings are one of the simplest and most popular sex toys around. They work by providing a constricting squeeze to your penis when it’s erect, stopping the blood from flowing back down. This can help your erection to feel harder and last longer than normal, offering all kinds of benefits such as longer sex sessions and more intense orgasms, not to mention boosted confidence and fun for both partners.

Easy to wear and use, cock rings come in a wide variety of styles and colours, and some even have bonus features such as mini vibrator attachments. The most important thing is that the ring should be tight, but not so tight that it causes discomfort. You put a cock ring on while your penis is flaccid (not erect), and you should find it easy to slide the ring on over the head and to the base of your shaft, using a little bit of lube to help. As you become erect, the ring should become tighter but not so tight that it’s uncomfortable or distracting.

When you use a cock ring for the first time, it’s a good idea to try it for size before relying on it in the bedroom. Check that it’s giving you a slightly enlarged look – you should see pronounced veins and your penis will have a red blush. If everything’s looking and feeling fine like this, you’re good to go. The only restriction with any cock ring is not to wear it for too long. It’s generally a good idea to remove a cock ring after half an hour and let the blood flow return to normal, before giving it another go after a period of rest.

If a cock ring is too tight it will feel uncomfortable, and there will be other warning signs such as visible narrowing of your penis where the cock ring sits, or a very red or blueish colour to your penis. If this is the case, let yourself become flaccid again and remove the ring – DON’T proceed to orgasm. You’re going to need a larger cock ring, or an adjustable one, or one made from softer materials.

So, what kind of cock ring will you choose? Here’s a handy guide to the main types available.

Simple doughnut cock rings

The most basic type of cock ring is a stretchy doughnut-shaped ring in a rubbery material or silicone. This kind of ring is a no-frills product but perfectly formed for the job. You can also put these rings around your testicles, or wear two or three slim doughnut rings simultaneously in various combinations around your shaft and balls.

Clitoris-stimulating cock rings

To give extra pleasure to a female partner, some cock rings come with clitoral stimulation in the shape of little spikes or bumps, or with a mini bullet vibrator.

You’ll get the benefit of the vibrations too, so it’s wins all round. You can buy these as either cheap and cheerful disposable products, or reusable ones where you can replace or recharge the battery.

Adjustable cock rings

Some people love adjustable cock rings so that they can vary constriction during a sex session, and they’re also perfect for newbies who want to work out how much constriction suits them. Most of these types of ring are a soft loop which is fastened with a bead which slides up and down the strings, but you can also find ones which fasten with velcro or studs.

Double cock rings

There’s no reason that your testicles should be left out of the action when it comes to cock rings. With a ring for the penis and one that goes around your balls, these stretchy double cock rings give you intense sensations and stay in place even better. Some have clitoral vibrators too.

Rigid cock rings

If you’re already used to cock rings and know the diameter of your erect penis (find a guide to measuring yourself here), the more advanced option of a rigid metal ring might be right for you. These super strong sex toys can look extremely stylish, which is a big part of their appeal. Many rigid cock rings will also fit the testicles, allowing them to be worn securely throughout the day.

