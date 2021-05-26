This Spray Mop is an Absolute Game Changer if You Live in a Small Apartment

Very few things in life are as satisfying as sitting in a freshly cleaned apartment and admiring your own handy work. So much so that you can even get a little peeved when your housemate/significant other comes home and starts making a mess. One thing that especially drives me nuts, is when you’ve just finished mopping and someone tracks dirt across the floor or cooks something that spits everywhere — the backsplash, the stovetop, the floor. My eye literally starts to twitch and blood starts to boil. Enter: Koh’s cleaning products.

What are Koh cleaning products?

I’d heard a bunch of different reviews about Koh’s eco-friendly cleaning system and how it promised to be a bit of an all-in-one cleaner, so when the opportunity came up to give it a whirl, I jumped at the chance. I was especially excited to try out the Koh Spray Mop. I live in a tiny two-bedroom apartment in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs with a kitchen that makes a club toilet cubicle look big. I kid you not. It’s TINY and our storage space is more limited than Sydney’s dating pool.

You see, the Spray Mop eliminates the need for the whole bucket, mop, strainer situation and does it all in one handy stick.

See.

It’s described as being able to clean most floor types quickly and easily, without messy buckets of water. All you have to do is simply fill the bottle attachment with Koh’s Universal Cleaner, spray and then mop! No back and forth to the bucket. No wringing out the mop. No long drying time.

It also comes with two different reusable mop pads — green for gripping and lifting, and blue pads for buffing and polishing. The mop pads are shaped like a trapezoid so you can get the mop in corners and round edges and under pesky things like fridges. They’re also reusable and machine washable up to 200+ times.

And it comes with an amazing attachment piece that acts as a little scrubber so you can get those stubborn sticky bits of your floor clean. The only real downside is that your home doesn’t get that freshly cleaned smell from the product, mainly because it’s formulated without nasty chemicals, but for the sake of sparkly, clean floors, I can deal with that.

I opted for the Spray Mop bundle so I could try out Koh’s Universal Cleaner, Diamond Sponges and Microfibre Cloths, too.

Koh’s Spray Mop Bundle was $219.60, now $98.80 (save $120.80)

The Diamond sponges are heaven when it comes to scrubbing stained pans, over doors and stovetops that often accumulate that stubborn grime. While the Microfibre cloths are great for cleaning countertops and leaving your shower with a streak-free shine. And as for the Universal Cleaner, well the 4L version comes in a goon-sack esque cask… enough said.

So, are they worth it?

Overall, I was pretty impressed with Koh’s cleaning products. The mop is ideal for people who have limited storage space (the mop head even flips up to make it more compact) and love something that simplifies cleaning. Plus, it’s a more eco-friendly cleaning choice, so I’m a convert.

Oh, and after all that I should probably bloody mention that the Koh Spray Mop Bundle is currently on sale for $98.80 (save $120.60), so have at it.