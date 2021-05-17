How To Watch Disney’s Cruella in Australia

Disney is continuing its trend of simultaneously releasing movies on streaming and in theatres, with its next offering Cruella. The film is the latest in a string of live-action movies that look into the backstories of Disney’s villains, similar to Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent.

The release strategy for Cruella is similar to that of previous Disney+ films like Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, in that it gives audiences the option to pay either for a cinema ticket or for a seat at home.

So, will Cruella be worth spending your money on? Let’s break it down.

What is Cruella?

Disney is jumping on the bandwagon of showing audiences how villains earned their evil status. Some have even compared Cruella to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

So, how do you humanise someone who wants to murder puppies?

The synopsis from Disney reads:

Emma Stone stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” which explores the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the movie follows a young grifter named Estella and reveals the series of events that cause her to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella.

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone is taking on the lead role and looks to pretty much nail it in the first trailer.

Elsewhere in the film are Emma Thompson and Mark Strong, with Joel Fry and Paul Walter Houser appearing as the iconic puppy-thieving duo, Jasper and Horace.

Will it live up to the name?

Cruella has been picking up hype recently as the first batch of audiences got a glimpse at the film. But Disney kids are pretty precious about their childhood movies, so does the film like up to its iconic villain?

#Cruella is de-vilishly good! GET READY FOR EMMA THOMPSON AND EMMA STONE to go toe-to-toe. Believe the looks and costumes you've seen in the trailers because this film wows and stuns. Oh, there's a bad-ass soundtrack that accompanies it. @cruella pic.twitter.com/KoDHZN3H1T — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) May 14, 2021

Things are looking good so far with some critics comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada. Others are highlighting its amazing costumes, epic performances and Disney’s inclusion of a new LGBTQ+ character.

How to watch Cruella in Australia

If these responses have convinced you Cruella is worth a watch, you have a couple of options.

For those who prefer the traditional cinema experience, you are in luck because Cruella will be hitting the big screen on Thursday the 27th of May at local cinemas.

Alternatively, you can enjoy the movie at home. Cruella will be released as part of Disney+’s Premier Access tier, meaning users will have to pay an extra one-off fee to gain access to the film on streaming.

Cruella will hit Disney+ on Friday, May 28 and will cost Aussies $34.99.

If you want to brush up on Cruella’s history you can catch 101 Dalmations and its various sequels on Disney+, too.