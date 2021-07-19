What’s New on Disney+ in August 2021

It’s no surprise given the season of Loki that just wrapped up, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is really doubling down on the “multiverse” concept in advance of next year’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. For evidence, look no further than the premiere of the next MCU series on Disney Plus, an animated show that asks, well, What If…?

The show takes its title from an occasional comic book anthology series published by Marvel since 1977. On the page, What If…? allows writers to explore wacky concepts that wouldn’t fit into Marvel continuity proper but are too fun to ignore — what if Thanos joined the Avengers? If recent history is any indication, the new series is likely to approach things with more of an eye toward the future of the MCU, but the trailer still promises some wacky ideas: Peggy Carter as Britain’s answer to Captain America? T’Challa as Star Lord? What if, indeed.

Other than that, it’s a quiet month on Disney Plus, with the biggest call-out being the regular streaming premiere of Cruella (August 27). Here’s everything on tap in August 2021:

Disney Plus series with new episodes premiering weekly in August

Chip ‘n Dale: Park Life (July 28)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted

Monsters at Work

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Turner and Hooch

What If…? (Series premiere August 11)

Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in August

August 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Marvel Studios Legends

Short Circuit (Season 2 premiere)

August 11

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

August 13

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue

August 18

Diary of a Future President (S2)

Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Growing Up Animal (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

August 20

Eragon

August 25

Disney Gallery: Star Wars — The Mandalorian

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes

August 27