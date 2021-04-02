An Expert’s Guide To Choosing the Right Rug for Your Space

When I recently moved into a new apartment, there were a lot of decisions to make. What kind of sofa did I want? How much did I want to spend on a new entertainment unit? Did I have enough space for my plant babies? It was decision after decision.

The one thing I haven’t been able to make a choice on, however, is a rug. Every time I think about it, I feel overwhelmed. I’m not sure why, but the living room rug has built itself up to be an impossible choice for me, so I continuously avoid it – leaving the space looking kind of naked in the process.

I don’t know if I’m the only one who is struggling with rug indecision, so I thought I’d seek the advice of an expert on the topic. Maybe it would help nudge me along, and perhaps guide a few other people as well?

Co-Founder of Miss Amara, Alexandra Weller, was kind enough to offer her thoughts on the topic, and she taught me a hell of a lot.

To start, a rug should be the first thing you buy

So, this was a giant shock to me. Maybe it is to you, too. But Weller let me in on an industry secret, sharing that “interior designers always start with the rug when designing and curating a look or mood for a space”.

She shared that “rugs act as a visual boundary and can make your area feel lighter, brighter as well as make the space feel larger. Naturally, your eyes will be drawn to this backdrop…”

Wow. I’ve done it all backwards.

Go big, if you can

Her other key piece of advice was to choose the biggest possible size rug that your space (and budget) will allow for.

“A rug placed in front of a couch is often a sign of a too-small rug, and this feeling flows through the space.”

Weller suggested that you size up the rug so that all your furniture in the space fits on top of it.

Choose a rug that complements your style

Another point to be aware of is fashion trends. If you’re purchasing a rug, Weller advises against on-trend pieces that will date quickly.

“If you want to make a classic style statement, a Moroccan style berber wool is always a stunning choice! Often these will have a cream neutral backdrop but have a geometric pattern either carved or in a contrasting black geometric pattern. A very subtle but chic style that is always complimentary with so many types of furniture,” she said.

Pinterest is always a good place to get inspiration; I’ve used it a million times while furnishing my place. Apartment Therapy also has some great ideas.

You don’t have to spend a mint

This is a personal preference thing, but if you don’t want to drop hundreds and hundreds of dollars on a rug, there are synthetic options that look great, too. Weller shared that you should consider your living arrangement: if you move around a lot, and where the rug will live (how dirty is it going to get?) before choosing to invest loads of money.

She recommended Polypropylene as a man-made fibre that works well. However, if you want a forever rug, Weller said, “invest in natural fibres that look and feel better with age – wool has a luxe buttery look and feel that I just can’t go past”.

Guess the only thing left to do now is buy the damned thing. Wish me luck!

This article was originally published in January 2021.