Cutting Mould Off Bread Doesn’t Make It Safe to Eat

It goes without saying that you shouldn’t eat food that’s gone mouldy. But sometimes, if you’ve spotted just a small bit of mould, there’s a temptation to eat the food anyway.

While that might be safe for some items, one thing you should never ever consider eating is mouldy bread.

Why you shouldn’t eat mouldy bread

When you see mould growing on your bread you might be tempted to just cut around it or pick a slice that doesn’t have anything growing on it. This is not okay.

As a video from Business Insider explains, when you see mould growing on bread what you’re actually seeing is the reproductive part of mould known as sporangium. These sporangium release thousands upon thousands of spores which spread throughout the food, even if you can’t see them yet.

That means, while you might only see mould on one slice it’s probably spread through the entire loaf.

So, why isn’t it worth the risk?

The video explains that one type of mould that is commonly found on bread is known as Rhizopus Stolonifer. This often appears as the fuzzy blue, green, black splotches on your loaf.

This mould can have permanently damaging effects such as a rare infection of zygote mitosis, which can cause your blood cells to clot and potentially die. Not worth it for a slice of bread right?

Unlike some bacteria, you can’t just kill this mould with extreme heat, so toasting that bad boy won’t save it.

How to keep your bread fresh

Now that we’ve established you definitely can’t eat your mouldy bread, what are some ways to keep it fresher for longer?

Sullivan Street Bakery baker, Madelyn Osten, told Food & Wine that you should eat fresh bread within two days. If not, you should freeze it and wrap it tightly in a freezer bag.

Storing bread in plastic can also encourage mould growth so if you’re going to leave your bread out Osten says you’re better off keeping it in a paper bag.

Also never store your bread somewhere where it will be warmed, such as on top of the fridge as this is a breeding ground for mould. You’re better off storing it in a cool dry place on your counter or in a cabinet.

Nobody likes wasting food but it just isn’t worth taking a risk on mouldy bread. So, consider that before you’re tempted to try and save it.