How to Watch Every Oscar Buzz-Worthy Film in Australia

It’s hard to believe that Parasite won its Oscar only last year, but here we are approaching awards season yet again. And despite there being very few films released over the last year, there are quite a few contenders in 2021.

Who knows how or when the Oscars award ceremony will go ahead this year. Last year the Emmy’s resorted to a virtual ceremony, which more or less worked. The Academy, however, maintains that the Oscars will be happening live and in-person on April 25th. We’ll see.

Nominations are set to be announced on the 15th of March but in the meantime, you can catch many of the films gaining Oscar buzz in theatres or streaming services now. Here are some of the ones to watch:

Nomadland

What is it: A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession. Directed by Chloe Zhao, starring Frances McDormand.

Where to watch it in Australia: Advanced screenings of Nomadland have been popping up in Australian cinemas over the last few weeks. It will also get an official cinema release on March 4.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

What is it?: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. Based on a true story.

Directed by Aaron Sorkin, starring Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance.

Where to watch it in Australia: You can see Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix in Australia.

Mank

What is it?: 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish Citizen Kane. A movie about another Oscar movie, how fitting.

Directed by David Fincher, starring Gary Oldman, Lily Collins, Amanda Seyfried.

How to watch it in Australia: Aussies can watch Mank on Netflix right now.

Ammonite

What is it?: Acclaimed paleontologist Mary Anning works alone selling common fossils to tourists to support her ailing mother, but a chance job offer changes her life when a visitor hires her to care for his wife.

How to watch it in Australia: Ammonite is screening in Australian cinemas right now.

Soul

What is it?: After landing the gig of a lifetime, a New York jazz pianist suddenly finds himself trapped in a strange land between Earth and the afterlife.

Directed by Pete Doctor and Kemp Powers, starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey.

Where to watch it in Australia: Catch this one on Disney+ for all the feels.

Cherry

What is it?: The wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, starring Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Bill Skarsgard.

Where to watch it in Australia: Cherry will be released on Apple TV+ on March 12 in Australia.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

What is it?: Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927.

Directed by George C. Wolfe, starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman (in his last role).

Where to watch it in Australia: This one is also streaming now on Netflix.

The Father

What is it?: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Directed by Florian Zeller, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

Where to watch it in Australia: The Father will be released in local cinemas on the 1st of April.

Greyhound

What is it?: Several months after the U.S. entry into World War II, an inexperienced U.S. Navy commander must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by a German submarine wolf pack.

Directed by Aaron Schneider, starring Tom Hanks.

Where to watch it in Australia: Another one for Apple, Greyhound is streaming on Apple TV+ now.

The Invisible Man

What is it?: Cecilia’s abusive ex-boyfriend fakes his death and becomes invisible to stalk and torment her. She begins experiencing strange events and decides to hunt down the truth on her own.

Directed by Leigh Whannell, starring Elisabeth Moss.

How to watch it in Australia: This one actually came out ages ago in February 2020 so Aussies can stream it now with a Binge or Amazon Prime subscription, or it’s purchasable on the Amazon Store, Google Play store or on DVD and Blu-Ray in local retailers.

Malcolm & Marie

What is it?: As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

Directed by Sam Levinson, starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

How to watch it in Australia: Malcolm & Marie will be released on Netflix on February 5, 2021.

Minari

What is it?: A Korean American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of its own American dream. Amidst the challenges of this new life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they discover the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, starring Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan Kim.

How to watch it in Australia: Minari has set a local cinema release of February 18 in Australia.

One Night In Miami

What is it?: One Night in Miami is a fictional account of one incredible night where icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown gathered discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s.

Directed by Regina King, starring Leslie Odom Jr., Jim Brown, Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir.

How to watch it in Australia: Aussies can catch this one with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Palm Springs

What is it?: Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over again.

Directed by Max Barbakow, starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin.

Where to watch it in Australia: Palm Springs came out on Hulu in the US but Australian’s can watch it on Amazon Prime.

Promising Young Woman

What is it?: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, starring Carey Mulligan, Alison Brie, Bo Burnham.

Where to watch it in Australia: Promising Young Woman is in our cinemas now so catch it while you can!

Wonder Woman 1984

What is it?: Diana must contend with a work colleague and businessman, whose desire for extreme wealth sends the world down a path of destruction, after an ancient artifact that grants wishes goes missing. Sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman.

Where to watch it in Australia: Ok this one might not win any Oscars but Warner Bros. has put it into contention. Aussies can catch it in cinemas right now.

There is a surprising amount of movies to see at both cinemas and on streaming again, so prepare for your Oscar ballot with these potential winners!