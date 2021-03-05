The Best Tech Sales from Apple, GoPro, Nintendo and More

It’s Friday friends, and man are we glad the end of the week is here. Not only because it means a glass of vino is patiently waiting for us, no. We’re glad because we’re bringing you the best available tech sales today and who doesn’t love a bargain?

From mobile phones to headphones and internet deals, we’ve collected the best available deals in the tech space; ready for you to enjoy.

Check out some of our favourites below.

Mobile phone deals

Samsung sale

Telstra is offering a free set of Galaxy Buds Pro with any purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G device. Plans start at $132 a month with 40GB of data. This offer is running until March 29.

Gomo Mobile Plan Offer

If more data is what you’re after for your phone then get ready because Gomo is offering double data for the first three months on its SIM only plans. This means you can get a whopping 36GB for just $25 a month.

Best internet deals

There’s a solid selection of deals available on internet plans at the moment. SpinTel comes in at the cheapest at $74 per month for your first six months on a NBN 100 plan.

You can also nab some great deals on NBN plans with a 4G back up. These plans keep you connected to the internet via the NBN and a mobile network if you’re having connectivity issues.

More on internet deals here.

Apple sales

Apple AirPod deal

Apple AirPods Pro – $299 (down from $399)

Apple AirPods With Charging Case – $205 (down from $249)

Massager sales

RENPHO Massage Gun – Save $30 with Amazon coupon

Breo iSee Electric Eye Massager – Save $30 with Amazon coupon

Dashcam deals

Garmin 010-02231-11 Dash Cam 56 – $212.95, save 24%

Kingslim Dual Dash Cam – Save $20 with Amazon coupon

GoPro Hero9 Action Video Camera – $588 (save $111)

Smart home device sales

Google home sale

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker (2nd Gen)– $44, save $35

Google Home Max – $328, save $121

Philips Hue sale

Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip (5m) – $200 (save 41%)

Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip (2m) – $139 (save 34%)

Amazon deals

Echo Dot and Fire Stick Bundle – $89 (save $29)

Echo Show 5 – $99 (save $30)

Gaming deals

Nintendo Switch Console (Mario Red & Blue Edition) – $398 (down from $469.95)

Nintendo Switch Console Bundle (Includes Pro Controller and 2 games) – $599 (down from $729.80)

Nintendo Switch Lite Console (Includes 2 games) – $399 (down from 489.95)

Animal Crossing New Horizons (Switch) – $63.01 (down from $79.95)

PS5 Controller Dual Charging Station – $29.99 (down from $39.99)

Xbox One Controller Charger – $26.34 (down from $30.99)

SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset – $181.36 (down from $339)

The Last of Us 2 (PS4)– $35 (save 65%)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) – $69 (down for $99.95)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) – $69 (down for $99.95)

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) – $65 (down from $99.95)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS5) – $59 (down from $89.95)

Borderlands 3 (Xbox One) – $21.79 (down from $49.95)

