JB Hi-Fi’s March Madness Sale Includes Dyson, Sennheiser, Garmin and More

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 2 hours ago: March 18, 2021 at 1:02 pm -
JB Hi-Fi's March Madness Sale Includes Dyson, Sennheiser, Garmin and More
(Chris Putnam/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
If you’re after a deal, you’re swimming in options today. Not only has Afterpay day kicked off, but JB Hi-Fi has kicked off its March Madness sale and it is seriously impressive.

From fitness tech to home appliances, there are a whole lot of deals available from today (March 18) through to March 24. If you’re interested in getting your hands on a deal – of course you are – I’ve gone ahead and pulled together a list of some of the more exciting sales on offer over the next few days.

The best of JB Hi-Fi’s March Madness deals

Tech sales

Obviously, some of the sweetest deals on offer for this sale are in the tech space. Save big on TVs, computers and audio equipment.

  • FFalcon 65UF2 65″ Ultra HD HDR Smart TV – $699 ($200 off)
  • HP FQ2041TU 15.6″ Full HD Laptop (256GB) – $998 ($400 off)
  • Nintendo Switch Console Neon – $399 ($50 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB – $1249 ($100 off)
  • LG UN7300 UHD 65″ Smart 4K TV with AI ThinQ – $1245 ($150 off)
  • Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $149 ($150 off)
  • Oppo Find X2 Lite – $499 ($150 off)
  • Hisense 55Q8 55″ 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV – $1295 ($300 off)
  • Sennheiser HD 350 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – $139 ($60 off)
  • Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $99 ($30 off)

Homewares sales

Need to update the household somewhat? There are deals across everything from small appliances to major necessities right now.

  • Samsung SRL456LS 458L Bottom Mount Fridge – $988 ($211 off)
  • Hisense HWFE1014VA 10kg Front Load Washing Machine $699 ($300 off)
  • Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum $999 ($300 off)
  • Miele Triflex HX1 Stick Vacuum – $699 ($100 off)
  • Nutribullet Blender Combo 1000 – $199 ($30 off)
  • Dyson V7 Motorhead – $444 ($150 off)

Fitness sales

Get on top of those fitness goals for 2021 with these nifty pieces of (now more affordable) fitness tech.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm – $599 ($100 off)
  • Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Sports Watch – $749 ($400 off)
  • Garmin Fenix 6S Sports Watch – $599 ($400 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm – $549 ($100 off)

To check out the full list of March Madness deals, visit the JB Hi-Fi website here, or pop in to your nearest store to see the bargains IRL.

