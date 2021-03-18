JB Hi-Fi’s March Madness Sale Includes Dyson, Sennheiser, Garmin and More

If you’re after a deal, you’re swimming in options today. Not only has Afterpay day kicked off, but JB Hi-Fi has kicked off its March Madness sale and it is seriously impressive.

From fitness tech to home appliances, there are a whole lot of deals available from today (March 18) through to March 24. If you’re interested in getting your hands on a deal – of course you are – I’ve gone ahead and pulled together a list of some of the more exciting sales on offer over the next few days.

The best of JB Hi-Fi’s March Madness deals

Tech sales

Obviously, some of the sweetest deals on offer for this sale are in the tech space. Save big on TVs, computers and audio equipment.

FFalcon 65UF2 65″ Ultra HD HDR Smart TV – $699 ($200 off)

HP FQ2041TU 15.6″ Full HD Laptop (256GB) – $998 ($400 off)

Nintendo Switch Console Neon – $399 ($50 off)

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB – $1249 ($100 off)

LG UN7300 UHD 65″ Smart 4K TV with AI ThinQ – $1245 ($150 off)

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $149 ($150 off)

Oppo Find X2 Lite – $499 ($150 off)

Hisense 55Q8 55″ 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV – $1295 ($300 off)

Sennheiser HD 350 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – $139 ($60 off)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $99 ($30 off)

Homewares sales

Need to update the household somewhat? There are deals across everything from small appliances to major necessities right now.

Samsung SRL456LS 458L Bottom Mount Fridge – $988 ($211 off)

Hisense HWFE1014VA 10kg Front Load Washing Machine $699 ($300 off)

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum $999 ($300 off)

Miele Triflex HX1 Stick Vacuum – $699 ($100 off)

Nutribullet Blender Combo 1000 – $199 ($30 off)

Dyson V7 Motorhead – $444 ($150 off)

Fitness sales

Get on top of those fitness goals for 2021 with these nifty pieces of (now more affordable) fitness tech.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm – $599 ($100 off)

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Sports Watch – $749 ($400 off)

Garmin Fenix 6S Sports Watch – $599 ($400 off)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm – $549 ($100 off)

To check out the full list of March Madness deals, visit the JB Hi-Fi website here, or pop in to your nearest store to see the bargains IRL.