The Best Way to Get Stubborn Stains Out of Your Carpet

There are a number of household products you can use to lift unwanted stains out of a carpet, including rubbing alcohol, shampoo and vinegar. But there are cases in which those old classics won’t cut it.

If you’ve run into a carpet stain that refuses to budge, you’ll need to employ a far more serious cleaning cocktail.

How to remove stubborn stains from carpet

Want an even stronger DIY cleaning solution for your messed-up carpet? Mix in baking soda with the vinegar.

The household blog One Good Thing by Jillee suggests soaking the stain with vinegar, then sprinkling in a little bit of baking soda. But you can’t just take any approach, here.

How to mix baking soda and vinegar correctly

The order is important here, so pay close attention. You need to pour the vinegar on a pile of baking soda. Once you do this, you’ll have the makings of a carpet volcano. When you have a bubbling mound of baking soda on the floor, just wait a few moments for it to absorb the stain, then you can wipe away the mixture and just vacuum the remnants up. Easy.

Jillee used this mixture to clean up pet urine, but it should work on a variety of stains, so hit up the source link below for some more photos of this nifty cleaning hack in action.

How to Get Rid of Pet Stains on Carpet | One Good Thing by Jillee

This article on using baking soda and vinegar to clean up stubborn carpet stains has been updated since its original publish date.