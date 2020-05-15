Use Bicarb Soda And Vinegar To Clean Your Carpet

What To Do With All That Loose Change You've Been Hoarding

We already know that vinegar is a great weapon for fighting carpet stains. Adding a little bicarb soda can take it to another level.

Household blog One Good Thing by Jillee suggests soaking the stain with vinegar, then sprinkling in a little bicarb soda. The order is important here; pour vinegar on a pile of bicarb soda, and you have the makings of a carpet volcano. Once you have a bubbling mound of soda on the floor, just wait a few moments for it to absorb the stain, then wipe and vacuum it up. Jillee used this mixture to clean up pet urine, but it should work on a variety of stains, so hit up the source link for some more photos of this hack in action.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

  • meganst @meganst

    Baking soda is the ultimate weapon against unpleasant smell on your carpets & rugs. Even if you don't have a stain on your carpet but you simply want to get rid of that pet smell or cigarette or any other bad odour, you can use that miraculous all-purpose cleaner! All you need to do is sprinkle the entire surface of the carpet with baking soda and let it sit. Ideally, it should be left undisturbed overnight. However, with kids and pets in the house this could prove to be rather impossible, so an hour would do in the worst-case scenario. After the baking soda has absorbed the smell, you should simply vacuum clean it.

    Yours sincerely,
    Megan, a carpet cleaning specialist from Melbourne.

