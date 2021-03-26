How Using an Oil Diffuser Can Improve Your Health

Oil diffusers have been steadily increasing in popularity for some time now. We all know they can help to calm us down and improve our sleep quality, but what else are they good for? Turns out, they’re actually great for a lot of different things, especially when it comes to improving your overall health.

Here are 7 health benefits to using an oil diffuser daily.

Stress relief

Many people turn to essential oils when they’re feeling stressed and overwhelmed, as they’ve been shown to have a calming effect on both the mind and body. As you breathe in the scent, the oil’s aroma immediately stimulates the central nervous system which triggers an emotional response in the body. This can help to reduce feelings of stress and anxiety quite quickly. Oils like lavender, chamomile, frankincense and neroli are particularly popular for stress-relief.

Decongestion aid

If you’ve ever used vapo-rub on your chest when you have the flu, you’ll know the healing power of eucalyptus for congestion. Inhaling essential oils has a similar effect by improving inflammation in the respiratory tract. This can help to boost immune health and eliminate things like coughs and colds. According to this study, essential oils of thyme, clove and cinnamon bark are effective in treating respiratory tract pathogens.

Sound sleep

Many essential oils can promote neurotransmitter activity in the brain which stimulates the release of hormones like serotonin and dopamine. This allows you to experience a restful, uninterrupted sleep cycle. Popular essential oils for sleep include calming scents like lavender, bergamot and sandalwood. You can buy these oils separately and mix them together yourself, or buy a pre-made blend designed especially for sleep like this one).

Mood elevation

If you suffer regularly from fatigue or find yourself lacking energy, citrus-based oils like grapefruit, lemon and orange are great at providing a boost for both your energy and mood. Depending on the oil you choose, you can provide a sense of calmness or an invigorating, uplifting environment.

Immune system booster

Many essential oils possess antibacterial and antiviral effects which can help to protect your immune system once inhaled. Immune-boosting oils include scents like ginger, eucalyptus, lemon, tea tree and peppermint. Using an essential oil diffuser also helps to purify the air and draw bacteria out before you breathe it in. This has the potential to help prevent you getting sick altogether – a big win.

Pain relief

If you fall down and hurt your leg, it’s unlikely that inhaling a few essential oils is going to treat the pain. That being said, some studies have found that aromatherapy can be beneficial in managing pain when combined with conventional treatments. While it’s possible to rub the oil on your skin directly, inhaling them through a diffuser allows them to enter the bloodstream and helps relive the pain internally.

Improved cognitive function

This one is probably the most surprising, but diffusing essential oils has actually been found to improve cognitive function. Scents such as peppermint, rosemary and frankincense can help support mental clarity and alertness. They can also help you regain focus if you’ve fallen into an afternoon slump and need an extra boost. Scent and memory have always had a strong relationship so it makes sense that certain oils can give our brain the boost it needs.

Best oil diffusers

Woodgrain USB Mini Ultrasonic Diffuser, $54.95

This diffuser is both functional and aesthetic. Along with filling your room with your desired essential oil scent, it also has LED lights which allows you to set the mood as well. Designed with ultrasonic wave technology, the diffuser works on vibration of water rather than heat, making it safe to use in any setting, even when sleeping.

Therapeutic Diffuser, $89.95

As the name suggests, this diffuser is all about creating a soothing environment. The functionality list is virtually endless, coming with ultrasonic technology, 8 LED light colour options, an ioniser, humidifier and auto-shut off technology. The ioniser removes dust, pollen, bacteria and odour from the air which helps to purify your surroundings before you breathe it in.

360 Sleep Pack in Blush, $259.85

Looking for the perfect sleep companion? You’ve found it. This pack comes with an essential oil diffuser and a sleep essential oil blend (one for the diffuser and a roll-on version for your body). The 360 degree capability of this diffuser allows it to reach every corner of the room, increasing the reach and aroma. It also features an ambient night setting which is lovely and soothing to send you off to sleep.

ASAKUKI Aromatherapy Essential Oils ($25.99)

This complete essential oils pack has 6 different scents including lavender, lemongrass, eucalyptus, tea tree, sweet orange and peppermint. If you’re not keen on committing to one single sleep blend, an assorted pack is a great option so you can pick a scent depending on your mood.

Muson Essential Oil Diffuser Sound Machine Combo, $45.04

This diffuser is special as it has a little bit of everything. While it’s predominantly designed for aromatherapy purposes, it also has humidifier and sound machine functionalities. The white noise sounds are designed to help you drift into a deep sleep, while the humidifier works to add moisture to the air. Meanwhile, essential oils are being ultrasonically diffused all around you. There’s nothing this one can’t do.

Gennissy Mini Landscape Oil Diffuser, $33.86

This one was just so sweet, we had to include it. Featuring a mini scene of a bunny playing in the garden, this oil diffuser is is equipped with cooling mist technology and an LED night light.

Black Chicken Remedies Skypipe Essential Oil Diffuser, $119

This sleek aromatherapy diffuser is renowned for generating a cool mist that doesn’t compromise the scent or impact of your essential oils. With a built-in night light and 3-7 hours of fragrance time, you can use it during the day or as a sleeping aid.

Polly Pink Resin MoodMist Diffuser, $119.99

How chic is this diffuser? Looking more like a crystal ball than an aromatherapy tool, this would make a great addition to your bedroom as decor. Using ultrasonic technology, this diffuser is also fitted with a warm light option to add to the ambience. It’s perfect if you’re primarily using essential oils for calming purposes.