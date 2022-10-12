Diffuser vs Candle: Which One Is Really Better for Your Home?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

During lockdown, I spent the better half of a year holed up in my room and let’s just say, that gave me a lot of time to put every candle and diffuser to work. My aim was to get rid of that musty smell that comes with living, eating, sleeping, breathing, working and (almost) everything in between within the same space. But, beyond that, it also just gave me something to do.

So, with that context in mind, lo and behold my verdict on the age-old candle vs diffuser debate — which one is really the true god when it comes to freshening up your home?

READ MORE How Using an Oil Diffuser Can Improve Your Health

Smell

It’s likely that smell is one of your main priorities when it comes to investing in one of these two products. Candles will definitely give your room a stronger, all-consuming fragrance, whereas a diffuser is likely to lean towards a more natural, steady scent thanks to the essential oils of your choosing. It can even be less headache-inducing if you’re not someone who enjoys being immersed in a heavy sensory experience.

It’s also worth noting that it’s easier than ever to change up the smell in your diffuser regularly by adding a new essential oil or mixing your existing ones together — how’s that for resourceful?

Safety

This is an obvious one, but in terms of safety, a diffuser will win every single time. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to fully come back from driving 10 minutes down the road because I’m paranoid I’ve left my hair straightener on — a candle just adds another level to the mix, and I don’t think my overthinking tendencies could handle it.

Candles are also super easy to knock over if you’ve got kids, whereas a diffuser will usually just naturally turn off when it’s out of water or when the plug gets pulled out. The only road block is pets because any artificial fragrance can be toxic for your furry friends if inhaled, ingested or if it lands on their skin. That includes some candles (especially parrafin-based or essential oil-infused varieties), and most diffusers, so don’t forget to keep that in mind when making your choice.

Longevity

I burnt through so many candles in lockdown because I’d leave them on for the entire working day. When I switched to my oil diffuser (I like the one from ECO Modern Essentials), I could pop that baby on for hours upon hours with a tiny drop of essential oil, and it’d work wonders until I clocked off for the day. So, if you’re looking for something longer-lasting, a diffuser goes a long way.

Additionally, candles release soot, which can stain walls and furniture with long-term, consistent use, as well as contaminate your home’s ventilation system, so if you also want to preserve the longevity of your items and your walls, diffusers are a better alternative.

Price

That brings me to price — candles can be cheaper initially, but they’re more likely to have to be replaced more regularly as opposed to an oil diffuser that lasts forever paired with an essential oil bottle that only requires a few drops a day.

Decor

As far as the aesthetics go, I have to give it to the candles for this one. They just add a gorgeous touch to any room, and you can smell them without even having to turn them on or burn them like you would a diffuser. In saying that, you can get really chic diffusers these days, though. And personally, I think they give any room a spa retreat-esque feeling.

If you’re looking for a good one, a brand that’s been in my cart for weeks is ECO. Modern Essentials. They offer some of the most beautiful diffuser models to go with your home’s personal aesthetic. Straying far from those weird air con/heater-looking diffuser devices, they exude big luxe energy with white exteriors and faux-wooden details. They’ve even got the most stunning sustainable, slow-release Banksia Reed Diffuser pod that’ll sit perfectly on your hall table — no messy cords or water needed.

Banksia Seed Diffuser Pod, $29

It’s worth stocking up on their essential oil range, too. Not only do they specialise in specific cold and flu blends for your winter blues, but this summer they’ve also just launched a beachside blend, a campfire blend and an Aussie Christmas mix that will go perfectly with the smell of a fresh roast or BBQ on Chrissy arvo.

Aussie Christmas Trio, $40

The verdict

With all this in mind — objectively speaking, diffusers are better for your home in a safety and cleanliness sense, but when it comes down to price, smell, and ultimate aesthetics, it’s all personal preference, baby. But, hopefully, this yarn gives you some solid food for thought before purchasing your next home fragrance or arguing with your mate over the diffuser vs candle debate.