The Best Essential Oils to Help You Sleep

We all know how important sleep is for our overall health, but did you know that that 50% of Aussies actually don’t get enough shut-eye? Yep, it seems like half the population are reminiscent of the walking dead and something needs to be done about it. If you’re currently sitting in the camp of zombies, you might want to think about trying essential oils for sleep.

Using an essential oil is a great way to help you relax and unwind – two things you want to be doing lots of before bedtime. Here, we’ll outline exactly how they can help you and the best products to shop.

What are essential oils?

Essentially (pardon the pun), essential oils are compounds extracted from plants. Their unique aromatic compounds give them their strong scent and unique properties. There are over 90 types, each associated with their own health benefits with everything from improving sleep and mood to fighting infection and aiding digestion.

Some popular scents include lavender, peppermint, chamomile, tea tree and ylang ylang.

How can they help you sleep?

Certain essential oils (especially pure ones) are capable of relaxing the mind and body when they’re inhaled or massaged into the skin. This is because they contain a compound called linalool which helps to calm and soothe the central nervous system. While research in the area is still limited, some studies have found that smelling a few drops of an essential oil at nighttime can have a sedative action and help to induce a state of slumber that continues long into the night.

In addition to helping with sleep, essential oils may also help to reduce stress levels which in turn, helps with sleep.

Best essential oil products for sleep:

When it comes to finding the right essential oil to help you sleep, a blend is usually your best bet. A great sleep blend will include the likes of lavender, chamomile and valerian. These oils are known for their sedative and analgesic properties which help to relax and calm the mind and body. InEssence are renowned for their effective, soothing sleep range which is available in three different forms.

Essential Oil Sleep Blend ($24.46, was $34.95 – save $10.49)

Featuring a calming blend of lavender, Roman chamomile, valerian and mandarin – these soothing oils are part of the traditional aromatherapy practice. You can fill the room with their scent through a diffuser or massage them directly onto your skin. If you’re looking to fill your entire room with a soothing scent, you’ll need a diffuser. You can opt for something aesthetic like this Woodgrain Diffuser ($54.95) or something more high-tech like this 2-in-1 air purifier and diffuser ($48.96).

Sleep Essential Oil Mist ($20.96, was $29.95 – save $9)

A soothing mist is a great way to feel the effects of essential oils without rubbing them onto your body. Simply spritz into the air or onto your pillows/sheets, inhale and relax. You can also spray a little on your chest as well if you’d like a stronger effect.

Sleep Essential Oil Roll On ($17.46, was $24.95 – save $7.49)

This convenient blend can be carried with you on-the-go and couldn’t be easier to use. All you have to do is apply a small amount to your pulse points (neck, wrists, ankles) and feel the relaxing benefits almost immediately.

ASAKUKI Aromatherapy Essential Oils ($25.99)

This complete essential oils pack has 6 different scents including lavender, lemongrass, eucalyptus, tea tree, sweet orange and peppermint. If you’re not keen on committing to one single sleep blend, an assorted pack is a great option so you can pick a scent depending on your mood.

ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Bundle with Essential Oils Set ($45.89)

If you’re looking for a pack that has it all, this is it. This essential oil diffuser bundle with 6 scents is the perfect starter kit for anyone looking to dip a toe in the water of the aromatherapy world. The diffuser also comes with 7 LED mood lights with automatic colour changing capabilities – yet another soothing way to drift off at night.

Sleep Assist Essential Oil Blend ($29.99)

Made with sweet orange, lavender, marjoram and German chamomile – this gentle blend will soothe you into a peaceful slumber.

Raww Aromatherapy Zen Time Body Oil ($24.99)

This calming body oil promises to create an aromatic experience that’ll help you reach a state of relaxation before bedtime. It’s deeply nourishing, lightweight and easily absorbed which helps your skin feel silky smooth as a nice bonus.