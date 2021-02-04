The ‘Broquet’ Aims To Get Men Talking About Mental Health by Sending Flowers

Warning: This article deals with the topic of mental health and suicide. It may be triggering to some.

Kicking off a discussion about mental health is rarely easy. It’s often uncomfortable, emotional and deeply personal. But it can also change someone’s life, so it’s always worth it.

An Australian florist, Fig & Bloom has partnered with mental health charity Gotcha4Life in an effort to make conversations about mental health – men’s mental health in particular – a tiny bit easier to approach.

The duo has created a flower arrangement called a Broquet (love it) that’s designed specifically to inspire men to start more conversations focused on mental health and the support that’s available to them.

Sadly, there’s a solid reason behind this initiative. As the team behind Broquet has shared in a statement on this new project, suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians aged 15 to 44. Nine people die of suicide each day, and 75 per cent of those deaths are men.

On this Gus Worland, the ​Gotcha4Life​ Founder shared that:

“What we know is – most men don’t want to admit when they’re having a rough time. We tend to keep it all in and show the world everything’s okay. It’s important to have a Gotcha4Life Mate – that person who is going to have your back for life and vice versa and ensure to regularly check-in to make sure the other is doing okay.”

Worland shared that, especially within the context of the Coronavirus crisis and the weight of that, sitting down for a chat about your headspace is more important than ever.

“The past year has definitely taken its toll on many – including men. Men are the most ‘at risk’ group when it comes to feeling the burden in relation to financial pressures, letting down family members, as well as [the] impact from the lack of social connections during the last year,” Worland said.

The gesture of sending a F​ig & Bloom​ ​Broquet​ across the month of February not only encourages men to talk about their mental health, but it also helps raise funds in this space. Fig & Bloom have stated they’ll donate 50 per cent of proceeds from Broquet’s purchased to Gotcha4Life “to build mental fitness in individuals and communities across Australia”.

Prices range from $85 to $125, and each Broquet comes with a sweet little greeting card with a message like “miss you, bro”.

Tell me that isn’t lovely as hell. Grab one here.

If you or a loved one is in need of support, help is always available. Call BeyondBlue on 1300 22 4636, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.