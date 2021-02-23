Netflix Can Now Automatically Download Content Based on Your Interests

Downloadable streaming content is a god-send if you’re travelling or away from your WiFi signal. Netflix introduced this feature a few years back, allowing customers to download episodes or full movies to their Netflix app for offline viewing. Now, Netflix has announced it is taking this feature one step further with “Downloads For You.”

What is this new Netflix feature?

You may or may not already be aware of Netflix’s smart downloads. This feature builds on the convenience of offline viewing by automatically downloading the next episode in a TV series while a user is connected to WiFi. Smart downloads will also automatically delete downloaded episodes that you’ve finished watching to free up space on your device.

Netflix is building upon this feature with Downloads For You, which will download movies and TV shows you haven’t seen yet based on your viewing tastes. The streaming company has spent years refining its algorithm to help suggest relevant content to viewers, so this is just the next step in that evolution.

This new feature means there will always be something new (and hopefully relevant) for you to watch, even if you’re disconnected from the internet.

How to access Downloads For You

This new feature rolled out globally on the Netflix app today, but there’s a small catch. It’s currently only available on Android devices. Netflix has said it will be testing the feature on iOS devices soon.

In order to access this new download feature, here’s what you need to do:

Go to the Downloads tab on your mobile device and toggle on Downloads For You. Choose the amount of content you want to download to your device (1GB, 3GB, or 5GB). Click Turn On.

Note that the more space you allow, the more recommendations Netflix will automatically download for you. To activate this feature you’ll also need Smart Downloads enabled, which can also be found in the Downloads tab of the Netflix app.

Now Netflix can go about finding your new favourite show in the background and you don’t have to do a thing. If nothing else it’ll at least be interesting to see which shows Netflix suggests.

This is just the latest in a range of new features Netflix has been trialling, including a sleep timer.