How To Land Yourself a Cheaper Price for Disney+ Star

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As you likely know by now, Disney+ is launching a new content hub: Star. The platform, which will fold into the existing streaming service, is set to act kind of like our answer to Hulu; airing more mature content moving forward.

Titles like the Deadpool movies, Love Victor, Titanic, Alien and Die Hard will be showing on the service (we wrote up a complete list of titles here), and excitement is growing for the product’s launch on February 23.

We’ve covered in previous pieces on the new service that as a result of the some 600+ new titles hitting our screens, prices will be increasing as of February 23, 2021.

New prices will increase on launch date from $8.99 per month or $89 for a yearly subscription to $11.99 per month and $119.99 per year. However, there is a way to avoid the new price hike.

How can I hold on to a cheaper Disney+ price?

Well, if you’re already a Disney+ member, good news: you don’t need to do anything. You’ll automatically be able to maintain your current pricing structure through to August 22, 2021. After which point, monthly subscribers will be shifted across to the new pricing model.

If you’re signing up to Disney’s streaming services for the first time, secure your membership before February 22, 2021, and you’ll be able to grab a subscription for either $8.99 per month or $89 for the year in Australia.

For those of you who decide to sign up for an annual membership (which you can do here), your fee will be $89.99 until your next annual renewal after the date of February 22, 2021. I.e. you will be able to maintain a lower price for longer than those who choose the monthly option.

If you’d like to learn more, read about all the price changes at Disney+ here. And if you’d like to dive in and grab those lower fees, you can sign up to Disney+ here.