A Break Down of Australia’s Current Border Restrictions [Update]

Since COVID-19 began in March 2020, the state and territory governments have been enforcing their own border control measures to limit travel from various coronavirus hotspots around Australia.

Over the past few months, the border restrictions have changed a number of times to adapt to emerging coronavirus clusters. If you’re at a loss of where we’re at with all this change, especially with the holidays fast approaching, don’t worry. We’ve created a guide for you below.

New South Wales

NSW has eased its restrictions in recent days. Here’s what you can and can’t do at present. If you would like to keep an eye on local hotspots, there’s a Google map you can use to keep up to date.

The state has recently declared WA a hotspot, and has announced that any visitors arriving from WA will have to need to undergo a health screening and complete a declaration form.

NSW doesn’t have any active border restrictions with any other state or territory.

Queensland

Queensland ended its self-imposed lockdown on Monday, January 11 and has since reverted back to more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

The Queensland border has opened up to Greater Sydney again from February 1, meaning all of NSW and QLD are free to travel across the border without quarantining.

Parts of WA, however, have been declared hotspots by Queensland. Visitors from Metropolitan Perth, Peel or the South West regions of WA who have arrived from January 31, 2021, onwards will be required to undertake 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine. Those who had arrived into Queensland from a hotspot before January 31 are being asked to get a covid test and isolate until they get a negative result.

South Australia

South Australia has closed its borders Western Australia, with the only exceptions being Essential Travellers, those escaping domestic violence, South Australian locals and people relocating to South Australia.

SA also asks that visitors from Greater Sydney, Wollongong and Central Coast areas in NSW get a Covid test within 24 hours of arrival and quarantine until receiving a negative result. You must also get tested on days 5 and 12 while in SA, although self-isolation is not required if you’ve received a negative result in your first test.

The same restrictions are in place for visitors from New Zealand.

You can find the latest health advice on this situation here. There is an established cross border community for the SA/NSW border which allows for those within 100km of the border to cross with an approved application.

South Australia currently requires a Cross Border Travel Registration from all travellers.

Western Australia

Western Australia has imposed a lockdown on the Perth metropolitan area, Peel and South-West as of 6pm January 31, 2021. This will run through to February 5. People may only leave these regions for essential reasons as listed here.

All visitors to Western Australia must complete a G2G PASS to obtain permission to enter the state.

Western Australia has announced that NSW and Victoria are classed as ‘low-risk’ areas and travel is permitted but visitors must complete 14 days of self-quarantine and present for COVID-19 testing.

WA currently allows those from very low-risk jurisdictions (TAS, SA, ACT, QLD and NT) to enter without quarantining.

Tasmania

Tasmania has announced that areas in WA along with New Zealand have been declared high risk by the state. If arriving into Tasmania from high-risk areas, Tasmania asks that you self-isolate for 14 days. However, if you have completed 14 days self-isolation prior to departing a high risk area, you will be permitted to enter without quarantining.

There are no other restrictions in place for Tasmania, although all travellers must register their intent to visit.

Northern Territory

A number of areas in NSW and WA have been declared hot spots by the NT. Visitors arriving into the Northern Territory who have been in a hot spot are required to complete mandatory quarantine at their own cost.

The NT Government website offers a useful checklist of things to consider before travelling to the state.

ACT

Those who are in the ACT and have recently visited high-risk areas of WA are asked to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested.

The ACT has no restrictions for those coming from other states at the moment.

Victoria

Victoria has announced that the Perth metropolitan area, the Peel region and the South West region of Western Australia are now considered ‘red zones’ by the state. Anyone who has been in a WA red zone from January 25 will not be permitted to enter Victoria without an exception, exemption or work permit.

As of January 29, the last red zone in NSW was downgraded to an orange zone, allowing anyone from New South Wales with a permit to enter Victoria.

Victoria currently has no border restrictions to other states or territories but all travellers need to apply for a permit to enter the state.

Victoria has also stated that the travel bubble between New Zealand is once again effective as of January 31. Some travellers from New Zealand will be required to present negative test results.

International

All international travellers arriving into any Australian state or territory will need to go into government arranged hotel quarantine for two weeks. Travellers are now required to return a negative COVID test before travelling to Australia and masks are now mandatory on flights and in Australian airports.

This article has been updated with additional information.