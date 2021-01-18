This Hack Will Keep Your Avocados Fresh for up to a Week

I know this is going to make me sound like a true basic millennial, but I love avocado. I spend far too much money on these creamy green gems, and I eat the stuff on most days. (Guess I’ll never own a home, hey?)

But, as many an avocado-fan will know, these babies do not stay fresh for very long at all. As soon as you cut an avocado open, it feels like it’s barely clinging to life.

According to most people (and reports), ripe avocados rarely last more than three days.

Anyway. If you’re like me and want to try and get the most out of this beloved brunch food, you’ll probably be excited to hear that there’s a hack (that’s been making the rounds on the internet for some time now) that is said to boost the lifetime of your avocados, considerably.

As 7 News recently shared, there’s a truly vial post on Facebook that was written by a New Zealand mum, stating that she accidentally discovered that lettuce will keep your avocados fresh for up to a week (that’s about 4 days longer than normal).

She wrote:

“Sort of accidentally I discovered that I have been throwing away 1st class food wrap. Lettuce leaves, primarily the outer ones that are a bit harder, Make excellent food wrap! Since they’re designed for that purpose in the first place… ( who knew!). “This avo was cut a week ago, and stored in the fridge ever since, wrapped in lettuce leaf. All good for today’s breakfast. Incidentally, Lettuce leaves even keep buns fresh!”

If you want proof, here’s the photo of her week-old avocado.

Pretty impressive, no? Considering this hack uses all-natural products, and is able to draw out your avocado enjoyment time by a solid few days, I’d say it’s worth giving it a try.

If you do, let us know how it goes for you in the comments section!