Level Up Your Life

All the Significant Days in February, From Valentine’s to National Pizza Day

Lauren Rouse

Published 33 mins ago: January 25, 2021 at 1:40 pm -
Filed to:awareness days
calendarfebruaryvalentine's day
All the Significant Days in February, From Valentine’s to National Pizza Day
Getty Images

Gone are the days where our annual calendars were simply filled with public holidays. Nowadays, every day seems to have some sort of significance to it.

Often a highlight of using Google Search is its cute little logo changes for special days in the international calendar. But with so many new dates to observe, how is one to keep up?

Lifehacker is here to help. We’ve compiled a list of all the significant days to celebrate this month, both local and international.

There’s everything from National Pizza Day to World Cancer Day to pay attention to in February. So whether you’re planning a donation, a small celebration or a social media post – here’s your calendar for February.

World Cancer Day

February 4

World Cancer Day is led by the Union for International Cancer Control. It aims to raise worldwide awareness about cancer and improve education and action. The day is marked on February 4 and this year’s theme is ‘I am and I Will’.

Learn more about World Cancer Day here.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science

February 11

February 11 celebrates the achievements of women in science and also promotes equal access for women and girls into the science fields. It is run by UNESCO and UN-Women.

Valentine’s Day

February 14

Here’s your reminder to organise dinner/gifts/flowers for your significant other if you choose to mark the occasion of Valentine’s Day on February 14. Or you can celebrate being single with Singles Awareness Day on the following day, February 15.

Other significant days in February:

There are plenty of days to observe this month and they all have some great initiatives going. I’ll admit to not knowing that even half these days were a thing, but we’ve all learned something here today.

  • February 4 – World Cancer Day, World Nutella Day
  • February 7 – Send a Card to a Friend Day
  • February 8 – International Epilepsy Day
  • February 9 – Safer Internet Day, National Pizza Day
  • February 11 – International Day of Women and Girls in Science
  • February 12 – Chinese New Year 2021
  • February 13 – World Radio Day
  • February 14 – Valentine’s Day, International Book Giving Day
  • February 15 – Singles Awareness Day
  • February 16 – Shrove Tuesday/Pancake Day
  • February 17 – Ash Wednesday, Random Acts of Kindness Day
  • February 20 – World Day of Social Justice, National Love Your Pet Day
  • February 21 – International Mother Language Day
  • February 26 – Purim (Jewish Holiday)
  • February 28 – Rare Disease Day, National Essay Day

Check out the websites for these awareness days to see how you can get involved!

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.