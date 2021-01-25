All the Significant Days in February, From Valentine’s to National Pizza Day

Gone are the days where our annual calendars were simply filled with public holidays. Nowadays, every day seems to have some sort of significance to it.

Often a highlight of using Google Search is its cute little logo changes for special days in the international calendar. But with so many new dates to observe, how is one to keep up?

Lifehacker is here to help. We’ve compiled a list of all the significant days to celebrate this month, both local and international.

There’s everything from National Pizza Day to World Cancer Day to pay attention to in February. So whether you’re planning a donation, a small celebration or a social media post – here’s your calendar for February.

World Cancer Day

February 4

World Cancer Day is led by the Union for International Cancer Control. It aims to raise worldwide awareness about cancer and improve education and action. The day is marked on February 4 and this year’s theme is ‘I am and I Will’.

Learn more about World Cancer Day here.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science

February 11

February 11 celebrates the achievements of women in science and also promotes equal access for women and girls into the science fields. It is run by UNESCO and UN-Women.

Valentine’s Day

February 14

Here’s your reminder to organise dinner/gifts/flowers for your significant other if you choose to mark the occasion of Valentine’s Day on February 14. Or you can celebrate being single with Singles Awareness Day on the following day, February 15.

Other significant days in February:

There are plenty of days to observe this month and they all have some great initiatives going. I’ll admit to not knowing that even half these days were a thing, but we’ve all learned something here today.

February 4 – World Cancer Day, World Nutella Day

– World Cancer Day, World Nutella Day February 7 – Send a Card to a Friend Day

Send a Card to a Friend Day February 8 – International Epilepsy Day

International Epilepsy Day February 9 – Safer Internet Day, National Pizza Day

Safer Internet Day, National Pizza Day February 11 – International Day of Women and Girls in Science

International Day of Women and Girls in Science February 12 – Chinese New Year 2021

Chinese New Year 2021 February 13 – World Radio Day

World Radio Day February 14 – Valentine’s Day, International Book Giving Day

Valentine’s Day, International Book Giving Day February 15 – Singles Awareness Day

Singles Awareness Day February 16 – Shrove Tuesday/Pancake Day

Shrove Tuesday/Pancake Day February 17 – Ash Wednesday, Random Acts of Kindness Day

Ash Wednesday, Random Acts of Kindness Day February 20 – World Day of Social Justice, National Love Your Pet Day

– World Day of Social Justice, National Love Your Pet Day February 21 – International Mother Language Day

International Mother Language Day February 26 – Purim (Jewish Holiday)

Purim (Jewish Holiday) February 28 – Rare Disease Day, National Essay Day

Check out the websites for these awareness days to see how you can get involved!